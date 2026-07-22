The trailer begins by revisiting the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, is shown living a lonely life in New York after making the heartbreaking decision that erased him from the memories of everyone he loved. His girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned no longer recognize him, leaving Peter to shoulder the weight of his secret identity alone.

Running for 2 minutes and 37 seconds, the trailer blends emotional storytelling with high-stakes superhero action, offering fans a closer look at Peter Parker's next chapter following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on July 30.

Several emotional flashbacks from the previous three Spider-Man films highlight Peter's bond with MJ and Ned, reminding viewers of the sacrifices that brought him to this point.

The trailer also teases a poignant moment where Peter almost reveals the truth to MJ before choosing to remain silent, believing it is the only way to keep her safe.

Hulk Emerges as a Powerful New Threat

While Peter struggles with his personal life, a much greater danger begins to unfold. The trailer introduces an intense confrontation with the Hulk in one of its biggest reveals.

In a tense exchange, Peter asks, "Dr. Banner?" only to hear the chilling response: "No Banner, only Hulk!" The moment marks the beginning of a brutal battle as Hulk launches a relentless attack, slamming Spider-Man into the ground and pushing the young hero to his limits.

The footage hints at a larger conflict involving betrayal, trust issues, and the enormous responsibility Peter must carry as he fights to protect not only New York but the universe itself.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando. Mando reprises his role as Scorpion, while Bernthal officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Punisher.

Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film promises a fresh chapter that balances Peter Parker's emotional struggles with large-scale superhero spectacle.

The final trailer combines heartfelt moments, nostalgic callbacks, and explosive action. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to bring Peter Parker's most personal and action-packed adventure yet when it arrives in cinemas worldwide on July 30.