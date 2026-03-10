Suriya 45, 'Karuppu' April 10 release rumours addressed by RJ Balaji

In the recent video he posted on social media, he apologises to Surya's fans for the delay in updates on the movie and says the film's work has been restarted.

The movie features the renowned actors Surya and Trisha Krishnan, is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, and has Sai Abiyankar on board as the film's music director. It is highly expected that, as RJ Balaji's third film, his previous movies received positive reviews.

The much-awaited Suriya 45 film, titled Karuppu, has been making headlines after rumours began circulating on social media that it would release on April 10. RJ Balaji, actor, writer, and director of the upcoming Tamil-language action drama film 'Karuppu' (SURYA 45), has posted a video about the film's release date update.

He also stated that it's been a long wait, not only for the audience but also for him, as he's been making the film for almost 2 years. He guarantees that there is no need for a long wait.

He confirms that the team will reveal a major update on the movie's release date within a week or 10 days. He assures that the wait will be worth watching. He also states that he understands the audience's disappointment over the delay in the movie's release.

He also confirms that the clash among the producer, director and Music director was all rumours, and the movie will soon be hitting the theatres. RJ Balaji said, 'Everything will be fine and good things will happen.'

He guarantees the audience that they will love the film. Comically addresses the people by saying "aunty, uncle, brother, sister and the green shirt( movie reviewer) to go and watch with family, so that everyone will fall in love with the film.

He finally thanks the audience for their patience and assures them that the movie will be worth the long wait. With expectations rising for the storyline, performances, and the movie's overall scale, the makers are taking their time to ensure the final product lives up to the excitement surrounding the project.

The major update from the movie's director himself left the audience with a positive reaction for Surya 45. Finally, the long wait is going to end within a week or 10 days.