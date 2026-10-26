Entertainment

Suriya's DSP Inbaraj Glimpse from the film 'Scene' Out Now

The makers of the film Scene have released a new glimpse introducing Suriya as DSP Inbaraj. Starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, the Jithu Madhavan directorial is produced by Suriya and Jyotika and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6 for Diwali.

Ram Kumar
Ram Kumar
·1 min read
Suriya Scene
Suriya starring glimpse of DSP Inbaraj out
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The makers of the film 'Scene' have unveiled a new glimpse featuring Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, offering audiences a closer look at the actor's police officer role. The glimpse was released today, following the film team's promotional event in Dubai yesterday.

Starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, The Film Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The newly released promotional video introduces Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, with the tagline "Straight Outta Station" accompanying his appearance.

Suriya's role as a police officer has added to the anticipation surrounding the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.

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Production Details

The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika, with Jaishree Damodaran serving as co-producer. The technical crew includes Vineeth Augustien as director of photography, Ajmal Sabu as editor and Ashwini Kale as production designer.

Produced under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, the film Scene is gearing up for its theatrical release next month. With its principal cast and latest glimpse drawing attention, further promotional updates are expected ahead of the film's release.

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