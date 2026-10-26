Suriya's DSP Inbaraj Glimpse from the film 'Scene' Out Now

The makers of the film 'Scene' have unveiled a new glimpse featuring Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, offering audiences a closer look at the actor's police officer role. The glimpse was released today, following the film team's promotional event in Dubai yesterday.

Starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, The Film Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The newly released promotional video introduces Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, with the tagline "Straight Outta Station" accompanying his appearance.

Suriya's role as a police officer has added to the anticipation surrounding the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.