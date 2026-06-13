On Friday, June 12, RJ Balaji shared pictures and videos of himself and Surya. It shows Surya's gift and Surya himself driving the car, with RJ Balaji in the passenger seat. As the film hit theatres with grand success, it collected around 340 Crores worldwide on Day 28.

As a celebration of the grand success of the film "Karuppu", Suriya gifted RJ Balaji a brand-new luxury SUV. Later, Suriya himself drives the car, while RJ Balaji is in the passenger seat, choosing the radio list for them to listen to. The video shows RJ Balaji saying, "Wow, so nice, sir. I like this. Thank you so much."

Rj Balaji also commented with heartwarming words, saying, "This is Us from day one. He also conveyed his gratefulness to Suriya, who put his faith in him and added that he changed the life of RJ Balaji."