On Friday, June 12, RJ Balaji shared pictures and videos of himself and Surya. It shows Surya's gift and Surya himself driving the car, with RJ Balaji in the passenger seat. As the film hit theatres with grand success, it collected around 340 Crores worldwide on Day 28.
As a celebration of the grand success of the film "Karuppu", Suriya gifted RJ Balaji a brand-new luxury SUV. Later, Suriya himself drives the car, while RJ Balaji is in the passenger seat, choosing the radio list for them to listen to. The video shows RJ Balaji saying, "Wow, so nice, sir. I like this. Thank you so much."
Rj Balaji also commented with heartwarming words, saying, "This is Us from day one. He also conveyed his gratefulness to Suriya, who put his faith in him and added that he changed the life of RJ Balaji."
RJ Balaji posted a minute ago about the production's information on the film's box office collection, which was 340 crore, before it was reported to be 306 crore worldwide.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time actor Suriya has gifted a car; earlier, he gifted a luxury Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV to the key crew members of the blockbuster movie. He gifted the film's Music Director, Sai Abyankar, cinematographer G.K. Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan.
Karuppu's Box office collection on Day 28
Sacnilk reports that on Day 28, Karuppu collected a net of ₹0.37 Cr across 877 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹225.57 Cr and total India net collections to ₹195.18 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed ₹80.90 Cr, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹306.47 Cr.
The film occupied a top spot in cinema history, collecting 113 crores in its first week. Later, it reaches its massive height with collections of 54 and 21 crores in weeks 2 and 3, respectively. In week 4, it receives 5 crores, bringing the total to around 306 crores by the end of day 28. Later, the production team confirmed that the film crossed 340 crores worldwide by sharing the poster of Karuppu with the tag "340" on it.
OTT release of the film Karuppu
Karuppu was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, under the title "Veerabhadrudu".