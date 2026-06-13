Entertainment

Suriya gifts SUV to RJ Balaji and the film's box office collection on Day 28

Actor Suriya gifted director RJ Balaji a luxury SUV to celebrate Karuppu's blockbuster success. Sharing a video of Suriya driving the car, RJ Balaji thanked the star for changing his life. The film has crossed ₹340 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Suriya gift to RJ Balaji
Suriya's a Brand luxury SUV car gift to RJ Balaji for the massive success of Karuppu

On Friday, June 12, RJ Balaji shared pictures and videos of himself and Surya. It shows Surya's gift and Surya himself driving the car, with RJ Balaji in the passenger seat. As the film hit theatres with grand success, it collected around 340 Crores worldwide on Day 28.

As a celebration of the grand success of the film "Karuppu", Suriya gifted RJ Balaji a brand-new luxury SUV. Later, Suriya himself drives the car, while RJ Balaji is in the passenger seat, choosing the radio list for them to listen to. The video shows RJ Balaji saying, "Wow, so nice, sir. I like this. Thank you so much."

Rj Balaji also commented with heartwarming words, saying, "This is Us from day one. He also conveyed his gratefulness to Suriya, who put his faith in him and added that he changed the life of RJ Balaji."

RJ Balaji posted a minute ago about the production's information on the film's box office collection, which was 340 crore, before it was reported to be 306 crore worldwide.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time actor Suriya has gifted a car; earlier, he gifted a luxury Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV to the key crew members of the blockbuster movie. He gifted the film's Music Director, Sai Abyankar, cinematographer G.K. Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan.

Loading post from https://x.com/KaruppuMovie/status/2065297594444894243

Karuppu's Box office collection on Day 28

Sacnilk reports that on Day 28, Karuppu collected a net of ₹0.37 Cr across 877 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹225.57 Cr and total India net collections to ₹195.18 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹80.90 Cr, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹306.47 Cr.

The film occupied a top spot in cinema history, collecting 113 crores in its first week. Later, it reaches its massive height with collections of 54 and 21 crores in weeks 2 and 3, respectively. In week 4, it receives 5 crores, bringing the total to around 306 crores by the end of day 28. Later, the production team confirmed that the film crossed 340 crores worldwide by sharing the poster of Karuppu with the tag "340" on it.

OTT release of the film Karuppu

Karuppu was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, under the title "Veerabhadrudu".

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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