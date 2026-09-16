Their children, Diya and Dev, were part of the special occasion, and Suriya's brother and actor Karthi was also among the family members present.

The couple, who got married on September 11, 2006, celebrated their two-decade journey with a second wedding ceremony in Scotland.

Suriya and Jyotika have renewed their wedding vows after 20 years of marriage, marking the milestone with an intimate Christian ceremony surrounded by their children, family members and close friends.

Jyotika shared a dreamy video from the ceremony on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the emotional celebration.

In the video, Jyotika can be seen walking down the aisle with her son, while their daughter stands beside Suriya. The couple exchanged vows once again and became emotional during the ceremony.

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Jyotika's Emotional Note on Their 20-Year Journey

Jyotika described the celebration as "THE SEQUEL", explaining that it was not meant to portray a perfect marriage but rather to celebrate the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices, understanding and selfless love that have shaped their relationship.

In her heartfelt note, she reflected on the life they have built together and expressed gratitude for Suriya, their children and the friendship at the centre of their marriage. She also spoke about embracing life's imperfections rather than expecting everything to be perfect.

Jyotika said she wants to continue growing alongside Suriya while preserving the friendship they share as partners, confidants and parents. She ended her vows by looking forward to another 20 years together.

A Second Wedding After Two Decades

Suriya and Jyotika's first wedding took place in Chennai in 2006. Nearly two decades later, they chose to renew their vows in a fairytale-like setting in Scotland, surrounded by the people closest to them.

The celebration featured white wedding attire, emotional moments between the couple and photographs documenting their journey. The ceremony also gave fans a glimpse of their children taking part in the milestone celebration.

Fans React to Suriya and Jyotika's Vow Renewal

The wedding renewal quickly became a talking point on social media, with fans sharing emotional reactions to the couple's video.

Suriya's emotional reaction particularly touched many as Jyotika walked down the aisle, along with the presence of their children during the ceremony.

Fans described the celebration as heartwarming and "timeless", while others celebrated the couple's two-decade journey and wished them many more years together. Social media discussions also highlighted how emotional it was to see Diya and Dev participate in their parents' vow renewal.

The couple's celebration has therefore turned their 20th wedding anniversary into another memorable chapter in their much-followed journey together.