Of the worldwide total, India's gross collection stands at Rs 172.03 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 64.75 crore, underscoring the film's strong reception among international audiences.

After collecting Rs 12.45 crore net on Day 9, Karuppu recorded a healthy increase in earnings, taking its total India net collection to an impressive Rs 148.55 crore. The film has also emerged as a major global success, with worldwide gross collections reaching Rs 236.78 crore.

Suriya's fantasy action entertainer Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, continues its impressive run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. The film witnessed another strong jump in collections on Day 10, earning Rs 14.45 crore net in India and further strengthening its theatrical momentum.

Despite a dip on weekdays following its blockbuster opening weekend, Karuppu maintained a solid hold at the box office. The film collected Rs 12.75 crore net on Day 5, followed by Rs 10.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 7. However, the second weekend brought renewed momentum, with collections climbing sharply again.

The film's first week concluded on a powerful note with Rs 113.85 crore net, and the second weekend surge helped the movie comfortably cross the Rs 148 crore mark in India.

Theater Performance

Adding to its strong performance, Karuppu continued to draw large audiences across theatres. On Day 10, the film was screened in 5,091 shows nationwide and registered an overall occupancy of 47.7 per cent, reflecting sustained audience interest.

Behind the Scenes

Meanwhile, Suriya recently met fans and members of the media in Chennai, where he candidly spoke about the challenges faced during the making of Karuppu. The actor revealed that the team encountered financial difficulties during production but remained committed to delivering the film as envisioned.

Opening up about the much-talked-about climax song, Suriya shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail. "We shot that climax song five months after locking the edit.

Even after filming was completed, one of the assistants suggested adding a song dedicated to Karuppasamy," he said, revealing how the team pushed through financial hurdles to enhance the film's emotional impact.

With strong word of mouth, growing collections, and audience support, Karuppu continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, emerging as one of Suriya's major box-office hits.