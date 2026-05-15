Due to the financial issues, premiere screenings were first cancelled, followed by the suspension of all scheduled shows, leaving disappointed fans waiting outside theatres for updates.

The Tamil action drama was initially scheduled for release on May 14. Still, its opening ran into serious trouble after unsettled payments reportedly amounting to ₹10 crore disrupted early shows across Tamil Nadu.

Suriya-starrer "Karuppu" , directed by RJ Balaji, has finally released in theatres after overcoming a turbulent start marked by financial setbacks, cancelled screenings, and uncertainty surrounding its debut.

Amid growing concern among audiences and the film industry, reports suggested that actor Suriya personally stepped in to clear pending dues, helping secure the film's worldwide release later in the day.

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The actor later confirmed the development through a social media post, sharing intense posters of his bloodied character chained to a bike, further reigniting excitement among fans.

Support for Karuppu also poured in from members of the film fraternity. Actors and musicians, including Dhanush and GV Prakash, extended their encouragement, urging audiences to watch the film in theatres while also calling for support against piracy.

On May 15, production house Dream Warrior Pictures issued an emotional statement on X (formerly Twitter), apologising to audiences for the unexpected delay and officially confirming the film's theatrical release.

"There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself," the statement began, acknowledging the patience of fans who had continued to support the project despite prolonged silence and setbacks. The makers expressed gratitude to viewers who "never stopped believing" in the film and admitted that the delay had been painful for everyone involved.

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Describing Karuppu as a labour of love built with "blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles and emotions," the team said the project now belongs as much to the audience as it does to the creators. The statement concluded with a heartfelt message: "Thank you for waiting, thank you for believing, see you in theatres."

Suriya also thanked fans for standing by the team through the uncertainty. Sharing fresh posters from the film, he wrote: "Dear all, thank you for being with us. #Karuppu #Veerabhadrudu from today."

The film's release had become a major talking point after reports of cancelled screenings and financial roadblocks triggered anxiety among fans and trade circles. However, with the makers now officially confirming the release, anticipation surrounding Karuppu has surged once again across social media.

Following days of uncertainty and multiple hurdles, Karuppu has now successfully arrived in theatres, with audiences eagerly lining up to witness its mix of courtroom drama, deity possession, corruption-busting action, and performances by Suriya and Trisha on the big screen.