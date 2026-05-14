Amid growing concern, director RJ Balaji shared an emotional note on May 13. In his message, he admitted that he did not have a clear answer about the current situation but assured fans that the producers were doing everything possible to solve the hurdles.

According to reports, Karuppu recorded nearly ₹2 crore in bookings within just 36 hours of tickets going live. However, several theatres later paused bookings, triggering speculation about possible distribution-related issues.

The much-awaited film "Karuppu", starring Suriya, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14. The film has already generated massive excitement among fans, but a sudden delay in reopening online bookings has led to confusion just hours before the first shows.

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He wrote that the film had faced several challenges over the past 32 months and had somehow overcome them each time. RJ Balaji also expressed faith that the team would get through the present issue as well.

The confusion deepened after producer SR Prabhu officially announced that the planned 9 AM screenings of Karuppu had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The update disappointed many fans who had already booked tickets for the early morning shows, especially after the makers had earlier promoted the special first-day screenings online.

The production team later shared refund details for affected audiences. Tickets booked online are expected to be refunded within four to five business days, while viewers who purchased tickets directly from theatre counters can collect their refunds from the respective cinemas.

Several reports now suggest that the film's screenings may begin from 11:30 AM instead of 9 AM. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the revised show timings.

Despite the last-minute uncertainty, excitement around Karuppu remains strong. Fans across Tamil Nadu are eagerly awaiting an official update from the makers on the new show schedule and the film's smooth theatrical rollout.