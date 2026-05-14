Entertainment

Suriya's Karuppu Release Delayed? Fans Wait For Revised Show Timings

Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14. However, last-minute confusion over online bookings and the cancellation of planned 9 AM shows has created uncertainty among fans. Despite the setback, fans are waiting for the official update

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Karuppu FDFS cancellled
Sruiya's Karuppu FDFS cancelled due to Last Minute uncertainty

The much-awaited film "Karuppu", starring Suriya, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14. The film has already generated massive excitement among fans, but a sudden delay in reopening online bookings has led to confusion just hours before the first shows.

According to reports, Karuppu recorded nearly ₹2 crore in bookings within just 36 hours of tickets going live. However, several theatres later paused bookings, triggering speculation about possible distribution-related issues.

Amid growing concern, director RJ Balaji shared an emotional note on May 13. In his message, he admitted that he did not have a clear answer about the current situation but assured fans that the producers were doing everything possible to solve the hurdles.

Loading post from https://x.com/RJ_Balaji/status/2054595127990235266

He wrote that the film had faced several challenges over the past 32 months and had somehow overcome them each time. RJ Balaji also expressed faith that the team would get through the present issue as well.

The confusion deepened after producer SR Prabhu officially announced that the planned 9 AM screenings of Karuppu had been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The update disappointed many fans who had already booked tickets for the early morning shows, especially after the makers had earlier promoted the special first-day screenings online.

The production team later shared refund details for affected audiences. Tickets booked online are expected to be refunded within four to five business days, while viewers who purchased tickets directly from theatre counters can collect their refunds from the respective cinemas.

Several reports now suggest that the film's screenings may begin from 11:30 AM instead of 9 AM. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the revised show timings.

Despite the last-minute uncertainty, excitement around Karuppu remains strong. Fans across Tamil Nadu are eagerly awaiting an official update from the makers on the new show schedule and the film's smooth theatrical rollout.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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