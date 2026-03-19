Previously, the director released a video to raise awareness of the release date , confirming that he would update it soon, and he crushed the rumours about the film by promising to announce the new release date within a week or 10 days.

R.J. Balaji, the director of the film, announced the release date on his social media. He reported "#Karuppu - 14-05-2026. Blockbuster summer begins. With this, he indicated that it will be a great treat for the family audience this summer.

Surya's much-awaited film Karuppu, directed by R.J. Balaji, has announced an official release date. The film's maker confirmed that it will have a wide theatrical release on May 14 this year.

Surya is playing the role of a lawyer named Sravanan, also known as Karuppu. The film's teaser also begins with the calm deity, with dialogue saying that if people offer the deity a chilly with a sincere heart, it will transform into a fierce form and provide instant justice. The blast dialogues and actions from the teaser pushed fans to the edge of their seats.

Somehow, from the recent updates of this film, the audience can connect the dots, like the film's title, the introduction of the deity, and Surya as Karrupu, all colliding to create a sense of divinity and the promise of justice for major issues that remain unknown. The other lead actors of this film were Trisha Krishnan, Yogibabu, Swasika, and others.

The audience anticipates the film for many reasons; one main reason is that R.J. Balaji is famous for his humour and his freshness in directing new genres. Now, directing a rural-based action film appears different to the audience, and they want to experience his vision in a high-octane action thriller.

The collaboration of top stars, with fine action, chemistry, performances, and humour, creates a strong, exciting anticipation before its pre-release.