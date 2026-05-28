The makers of "Viswanath and Sons" officially announced the film's release date on May 28, confirming that the much-awaited bilingual entertainer will hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, ahead of the Independence Day weekend.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has been generating strong buzz ever since its teaser dropped earlier this year. Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote, "Dear Anbaana Fans, here's our little note to keep the celebrations going. Make way for #ViswanathAndSons arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026."
New Poster Unveiled
Alongside the announcement, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Suriya in a stylish, sophisticated avatar. The actor is seen standing on a rainy London street, holding an umbrella while checking his phone, which adds to the film's setting and mood.
Fan Reaction and Market Response
The official release date reveal has further heightened excitement among Tamil and Telugu audiences. Fans on social media quickly celebrated the update, especially as the announcement arrived during the successful theatrical run of Karuppu, which continues to perform strongly at the box office.
Viswanath and Sons is being simultaneously produced in Tamil and Telugu and is described as a wholesome family entertainer. While the teaser offered glimpses into an emotional, family-centric world, the makers have kept the main storyline under wraps, heightening anticipation among fans eager for updates on the trailer, songs, and promotional content.
Cast and Crew
The film features an ensemble cast including Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. V Venkat choreographs action sequences.
Box Office Prospects
With Karuppu enjoying a successful run in theatres and Viswanath and Sons now officially locked for release, Suriya's upcoming slate has become a major talking point among fans and industry circles. Trade experts believe the August holiday window could work strongly in the film's favour, particularly due to its emotional storytelling and family-oriented appeal.