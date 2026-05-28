The makers of "Viswanath and Sons" officially announced the film's release date on May 28, confirming that the much-awaited bilingual entertainer will hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film has been generating strong buzz ever since its teaser dropped earlier this year. Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote, "Dear Anbaana Fans, here's our little note to keep the celebrations going. Make way for #ViswanathAndSons arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026."

New Poster Unveiled

Alongside the announcement, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Suriya in a stylish, sophisticated avatar. The actor is seen standing on a rainy London street, holding an umbrella while checking his phone, which adds to the film's setting and mood.