Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons Teaser Released

The teaser answered a few questions, such as Surya's role in the film and its background story. Surya, playing Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who continues to chase his dreams even in his 40s. Sanjay, who received fame for his exquisite skills in pistol shooting in his 20's. The opening dialogue challenges his age and his skills with a pistol after a set of years.

The film stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon, who returns to South cinema after over 20 years. Announced on March 2 with posters showing Suriya in suits, cradling a baby, and action scenes, the 1-minute-44-second teaser builds hype for its emotional depth, sharp dialogues, and GV Prakash Kumar's music ahead of a July 2026 release.

The first teaser for Suriya's family drama Vishwanath & Sons was released on Monday, 16, at 4:06 p.m. IST on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel in Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Venky Atluri.

Suriya is returning as Sanjay for the second time in Kollywood. Sanjay is the most iconic role Surya played in Gajini, which drew a lot of attention in the Kollywood industry. In this film, he is portrayed as a humble, responsible sportsman with a lot of mixed emotions and as a solitary, conservative adult.

Mamitha Baiju, who plays Maddy in the film, has a love interest in Sanjay Viswanathan. The 20-year age gap and maturity between them stop him from getting into a relationship with a younger woman. Maddy is portrayed as a girl with free will, energetic and mischievous, who loves living a lavish lifestyle in a big farmhouse and spending money without any limit.

Radhika Sarathkumar is portrayed as a typical mother, full of affection for her son. The combination of Mamitha and Radhika is expected to create a humour-centred atmosphere on stage. Surya with Mamitha Baiju, the love between a 40's and a 20's is expected to give a freshness, and the audience is hyped to connect the dots of the film from the details provided in the teaser.

The teaser evokes mixed emotions and presents themes of action, love, responsibility, and sportsmanship to the audience. The entry of Sanjay Vishwanath, pampering a baby at the end of the teaser, heightens the film's quest and hype. From the teaser, it is expected that this film will hit the theatres with positive reviews and reclaim his position in Kollywood with his classy and mass appeal once again in cinematic history.