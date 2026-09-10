Suriya47 Gets a Name: SCENE Teaser Unveils him as a Rogue Cop

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, who previously helmed Aavesham in 2024, SCENE is set to hit theatres on November 6, making it a Diwali release.

The teaser introduces Suriya in an eccentric police role and gives a glimpse of the film's action-packed comedy-drama setting.

The much-awaited title teaser for Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya47, was released on September 9, finally revealing the official title: SCENE.

Suriya as a Rule-Breaking DSP

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a police officer who seems exceptionally good at catching criminals but has little interest in following department rules.

The teaser presents Inbaraj as rebellious, unpredictable and eccentric, with a personality that clearly sets him apart from his colleagues. His unconventional approach to policing also earns him the ire of fellow officers.

Inbaraj appears to have a particularly intense relationship with prisoners, many of whom are behind bars because of his efforts. The teaser hints at a character who is capable of taking matters into his own hands, even if that means crossing the boundaries expected of a police officer.

Nazriya and Naslen Join the Cast

SCENE also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in prominent roles. Anandraj, Lal and social media influencer Raj Priyan have also been announced as part of the cast.

Jithu Madhavan's Next After Aavesham

SCENE marks Jithu Madhavan's next major project after the success of Aavesham. The director is once again blending comedy and action, this time with Suriya at the centre of the story.

Sushin Shyam has composed the film's songs and background score. The teaser features a punchy theme that complements the movie's action-comedy setting and introduces Suriya's unusual cop character.

Suriya as Producer

Suriya is also backing the project along with Jyothika under the Zhagaram Studios banner, with Jaishree Damodaran serving as co-producer.

Netflix has already acquired the film's streaming rights, while Sony Music has secured the music rights.

The film will release on November 6, SCENE is set to bring Suriya's unconventional DSP Inbaraj to the big screen during the Diwali season.