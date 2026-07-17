Entertainment

Suriya 47 wraps filming; title and first look to be unveiled on July 23

Suriya 47 has officially wrapped filming, with the makers confirming that the action-comedy drama has entered post-production. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film's title and first-look poster will be unveiled on July 23, coinciding with Suriya's 51st birthday.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Suriya 47 shoot wrapped
Suriya 47 shoot wrapped, team reveal the title on july 23
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The makers of Suriya 47 have officially completed the film's entire shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for one of the most-awaited Tamil films currently in production.

The action-comedy drama stars Suriya in the lead and is directed by Jithu Madhavan, marking the first collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker.

The production house announced the wrap on social media, sharing the message: "It's a wrap for #Suriya47. See you in theatres with the one." The update confirms that filming has concluded after several months of production, with the project now moving into its post-production phase.

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Title and first look on Suriya's birthday

The makers have also teased that the film's official title and its high-octane first-look poster will be revealed on July 23, 2026, coinciding with Suriya's 51st birthday. The announcement has further fuelled anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the film.

Industry buzz suggests that the title reveal could be followed by a series of promotional updates, including a teaser and additional promotional material, in the coming weeks as post-production progresses.

Cast and expectations

Apart from Suriya, the film features Nazriya Fahadh as the female lead, while Naslen plays a pivotal role. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Suriya 47 is expected to blend action, comedy and emotional drama, making it one of the most anticipated additions to Suriya's upcoming slate.

With filming now complete and post-production underway, all eyes are on the title and first-look reveal scheduled for July 23, which is expected to kick off the film's promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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