The makers of Suriya 47 have officially completed the film's entire shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for one of the most-awaited Tamil films currently in production.

The action-comedy drama stars Suriya in the lead and is directed by Jithu Madhavan, marking the first collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker.

The production house announced the wrap on social media, sharing the message: "It's a wrap for #Suriya47. See you in theatres with the one." The update confirms that filming has concluded after several months of production, with the project now moving into its post-production phase.