The makers of Suriya 47 have officially completed the film's entire shooting schedule, marking a major milestone for one of the most-awaited Tamil films currently in production.
The action-comedy drama stars Suriya in the lead and is directed by Jithu Madhavan, marking the first collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker.
The production house announced the wrap on social media, sharing the message: "It's a wrap for #Suriya47. See you in theatres with the one." The update confirms that filming has concluded after several months of production, with the project now moving into its post-production phase.
Title and first look on Suriya's birthday
The makers have also teased that the film's official title and its high-octane first-look poster will be revealed on July 23, 2026, coinciding with Suriya's 51st birthday. The announcement has further fuelled anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the film.
Industry buzz suggests that the title reveal could be followed by a series of promotional updates, including a teaser and additional promotional material, in the coming weeks as post-production progresses.
Cast and expectations
Apart from Suriya, the film features Nazriya Fahadh as the female lead, while Naslen plays a pivotal role. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Suriya 47 is expected to blend action, comedy and emotional drama, making it one of the most anticipated additions to Suriya's upcoming slate.
With filming now complete and post-production underway, all eyes are on the title and first-look reveal scheduled for July 23, which is expected to kick off the film's promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release.