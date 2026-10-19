The teaser offers a glimpse of the film's central conflict, with the actor questioning the misuse of trust and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut, Suryaa casts Sunny Deol in a powerful role that challenges the system's failures.

Sunny Deol is back with his signature intense screen presence in Suryaa, whose teaser was released today, October 19, to coincide with the actor's 69th birthday. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the upcoming film promises a story involving crime, corruption and a personal quest for truth.

Suryaa Teaser Highlights Sunny Deol's Intense Role

The teaser opens with Sunny Deol's voiceover reflecting on the importance of doctors, whom he regards as representatives of God.

However, his faith is shaken when he speaks about a section of the medical profession allegedly exploiting patients and taking advantage of their vulnerability for financial gain.

The dialogue establishes the film's focus on corruption and the betrayal of public trust. Sunny Deol's familiar angry-man persona takes centre stage as his character challenges a system that fails to protect ordinary people.

Sunny Deol Plays a Retired Police Officer

In Suryaa, Sunny Deol portrays a retired police officer whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved in an investigation. As he pursues the truth, the case leads him towards secrets connected to his own past.

The storyline is expected to combine crime, personal struggles and suspense, with the protagonist confronting difficult questions while attempting to uncover what lies behind the investigation.

The teaser keeps the focus on Sunny Deol's commanding screen presence and hints at a narrative driven by his character's determination to confront wrongdoing.

Suryaa Release Date

Directed by M. Padmakumar and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut, Suryaa is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.

With its themes of corruption, crime and personal justice, the film brings Sunny Deol back to a role that draws on the intense performances that have long been associated with his on-screen image.

The teaser has offered an early glimpse of the conflict awaiting audiences when the film reaches cinemas.