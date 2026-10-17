Deva is best known for his memorable melodies and energetic, folk-based compositions.

Another death of a renowned Kollywood personality has shocked the entire industry. Theninsai Thendral Deva's death has shocked the cinema and music worlds.

Veteran Tamil film composer and singer Deva, popularly known as Thenisai Thendral, passed away in Chennai on Saturday at age 76 after a period of ill health.

According to the reports, on October 17, Deva was admitted to Surya Hospital at around 8.30 am for ill health, where he died suddenly without any response to the treatment given by the hospital team.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his death were awaited at the time of reporting.

Why is he called Thenisai Thendral?

Deva is called "Thenisai Thendral" (which translates to "the breeze of sweet music") because of his unique ability to craft deeply melodic, catchy, and accessible tunes that resonated instantly with the masses.

The legendary music maestro M. S. Viswanathan officially bestowed the title on him, admiring Deva's refreshing, breezy approach to composition.

Over a prolific career spanning more than 400 films, Deva earned this moniker by seamlessly blending soulful melodies with vibrant, indigenous folk and North Chennai street rhythms, ultimately pioneering the mainstream Gaana genre and defining the acoustic landscape of 1990s and 2000s Tamil cinema.

Throughout his career, Deva received recognition for his contributions to music, including the Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu government. He also received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director for his work in Aasai.

A Remarkable Journey of "Thenisai Thendral" Deva

A veteran musician, Deva was born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950. Deva established himself as a prominent music composer in Tamil cinema.

Over a career spanning several decades, he composed music for hundreds of films and contributed to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

Deva rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s, building a distinctive musical identity through catchy tunes, folk influences, and romantic melodies.

His ability to create songs that appealed to a wide audience helped him become one of the recognisable names in Tamil film music.

Deva is remembered for several popular songs across various industries, and he is greatly celebrated in the Tamil industry for the impactful songs he sang and composed in Annamalai, Baashha, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Nerrukku Ner, Ninaithen Vandhai, Priyamudan, Vaalee, and Kushi.

Thenisai Thendral Deva's songs were the main reason most films succeeded in the 1990s. His music ranged from lively, rhythm-driven numbers to soulful romantic songs, demonstrating his versatility as a composer.