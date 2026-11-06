Tamizh Padam 3 Officially Announced With Mirchi Shiva

The announcement has generated excitement among fans waiting for another dose of the franchise's trademark humour and hilarious takes on Tamil cinema.

On Thursday, November 5, an official poster from the famous director CS Amudhan filled the Kollywood audience with joy. The official poster for Tamizh Padam 3 announced that Mirchi Shiva is back.

Tamizh Padam 3 officially announced its return to the industry on Thursday with its official poster. The film's director, CS Amudhan, released the poster.

CS Amudhan previously directed Raththam, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role. The third instalment of the hilarious spoof is backed by AP International and YNOT Studios, with S. Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra producing the film.

YNOT Studios was already associated with the previous two films in the franchise.

So far, Mirchi Siva is the only actor announced, and the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Shiva was last seen in the Sumo and Ram's Paranthu Po.

Details in the poster

The first-look poster suggests the upcoming film could take its comedy beyond its usual limits, with references to beyond-Earth elements.

This time, the poster introduces actor Shiva as the 'Intergalactic Superstar,' replacing his popular title, Agila Ulaga Superstar. Along with the announcement, Director CS Amudhan wrote, " Bigger Better. Out of this world. We are Back! # Tamizh Padam3".

The first-look poster features Mirchi Shiva dressed in a stylish suit, looking towards what appears to be an alien spaceship. The alien reference has already caught the fan base's attention. Including it in the official announcement poster heightened fans' expectations and curiosity about the film's novelty.

The title and poster also hint that the upcoming sequence could be a better setting than its earlier instalments. The makers have not revealed the story or other details about the film. Still, the official announcement has created strong expectations among fans to see another round of movie spoofs.

A successful Movie franchise

The original Tamizh Padam, released in 2010, became popular for poking fun at Tamil cinema's familiar storytelling techniques, action sequences, hero introductions, and commercial film clichés.

Its sequel, Tamizh Padam 2, released in 2018, took the satire further by targeting popular films, celebrities, political developments and real-life incidents.

Several scenes from the sequel also became popular meme templates on social media. Both films developed a strong following among audiences who enjoy comedy and satire.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to discover what the 'Intergalactic Superstar' has in store for them.