Swift immediately wrote the track after attending the early screening of the movie.

And now, after months of speculation, Taylor Swift has officially released the new song for Toy Story 5, "I Knew It, I Knew You", on Friday, June 5, 2026.

For months, Taylor Swift's fans have been convinced that the global superstar was secretly involved in the highly anticipated Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5.

The Story Behind The Track

"I Knew It, I Knew You" serves as the lead original song for the upcoming movie in the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5

The Story And The Inspiration

The song is closely tied to the movie's main plot. It is inspired by the emotional journey and past of Jessie the Cowgirl, the main fictional character of the Toy Story franchise, the female counterpart to Sheriff Woody, and was originally owned by a girl named Emily.

Reports indicate that the movie features flashbacks of Jessie visiting the house of her original owner, Emily.

Musical Style

Taylor Swift co-wrote and co-produced this song with Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with her ever since "The Tortured Poets Department".

This duo had worked together on country-leaning songs like "Betty" from her 2020 "Folklore" album, which was also co-produced by Aaron Dessner.

This song actually marks Taylor Swift's return to her country music roots to match Jessie's cowboy theme.

The Easter Eggs

Swifties accurately predicted this collaboration earlier this week when mysterious billboards featuring the initials of Taylor Swift, "TS," which stands for both her name and Toy Story, and exactly 13 clouds appeared in major cities.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond. Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago, when you wrote this newest film.

Thank you to the incomparable @RandyNewman for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean my pal @jackantonoff and me.

We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters who made us laugh, helped us learn lessons, and made us think outside the backyard throughout our childhoods. "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now." She posted this on her X account, along with a childhood video of her dressed as a cowgirl and marching in a red hat.

Physical Collector's Edition

To celebrate the release, three exclusive collector's edition CD singles were made available for a limited 48-hour pre-order window on the official Taylor Swift Store, and they are expected to ship around the movie's release date.

Original Version

Standard cinematic track with an original cover and unique side B photo.

Acoustic Version

Stripped-back acoustic guitar production and unique artwork.

Piano Version

Melancholic piano-led variant with a distinct collectable photo.

Taylor's Next

Numerous rumours are circulating about Taylor's wedding to Travis Kelce, which is expected to take place on July 3, 2026; however, neither of them has made an official announcement to confirm the news.

Toy Story 5 will hit the theatres on June 19, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting to see exactly how the song integrates into the film's narrative.

Industry insiders are heavily predicting that the track will launch an aggressive campaign for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song later this year.

At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held on May 26, Taylor took home a staggering seven awards out of nine nominations, extending her record as the show's most decorated artist of all time with 41 total wins.