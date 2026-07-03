According to the report, the couple, both 36, exchanged vows in front of a small group of close family members and loved ones. The publication did not disclose when or where the ceremony took place. However, it noted that Swift's private jet was recently tracked in Nashville, Tennessee, where the singer began her music career.

However, neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed the marriage, and Swift's publicist has not responded to requests for comment.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, according to a report by the New York Post's Page Six, which cited multiple unnamed sources.

Madison Square Garden preparations

Preparations are reportedly underway at New York's Madison Square Garden for what is expected to be a lavish wedding celebration. Multiple media outlets have reported that the venue will host two events: an intimate gathering for around 100 guests on Thursday, followed by a larger celebration for approximately 1,000 attendees on Friday.

Reuters reported seeing workers transporting catering supplies and decorations into the arena. A sign displayed at one of the venue's entrances stated that anyone entering for an event between June 29 and early July could be photographed and would be required to maintain strict confidentiality, including not discussing the event's hosts or attendees.

Madison Square Garden's public events calendar also shows an unusual six-day gap with no scheduled public events before regular programming resumes next week, further fueling speculation.

$26 million charitable donation

Ahead of the reported celebrations, Swift's publicity team announced that the couple had donated $26 million to at least 20 charitable organizations across the United States, including several in New York.

The announcement came just days before the reported wedding festivities, although no direct connection between the donation and the celebrations was made.

A relationship followed worldwide

Swift and Kelce became one of the world's most closely watched celebrity couples after making their relationship public. Their romance drew global attention as Swift was frequently seen supporting Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, while Kelce attended several stops of her Eras Tour around the world.

The couple announced their engagement in August, setting off months of speculation about when they would marry.

No official confirmation yet

Despite widespread reports, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed their marriage or the reported celebrations at Madison Square Garden.

While several media outlets and Reuters have reported on preparations at the venue, official details about the wedding ceremony, guest list, or schedule remain unconfirmed.

The reported celebrations coincide with a busy Independence Day weekend in New York City, featuring the arrival of historic tall ships to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and FIFA World Cup-related events across the New York-New Jersey region.