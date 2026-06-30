This time, the story shifts away from Red's familiar battles against the green pigs and instead explores a more personal challenge - fatherhood. The trailer introduces a new family dynamic as Red struggles to balance parenting with another world-saving adventure.

'The Angry Birds Movie 3' is offering fans a first look at the next chapter in the animated franchise. The film is set to hit theatres on January 1, 2027, and will be released in English and Hindi.

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for

According to the official synopsis, "One angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet: surviving fatherhood while saving the world." The film follows Red as he attempts to connect with his children, who are more interested in their smartphones and celebrity bird idols than their famous father.

As he learns the ups and downs of parenting, Red is also pulled into a global mission, discovering that being a hero at home can be just as demanding as saving the world.

What to Expect from the Trailer

The trailer blends emotional family moments with the franchise's signature slapstick comedy. While Red tries to earn his children's admiration, the trailer's final moments lean heavily into humorous parenting mishaps involving Chuck, Bomb, and Red's baby chicks.

Voice Cast

Jason Sudeikis reprises his role as Red, alongside returning cast members Josh Gad as Chuck and Danny McBride as Bomb.

The voice cast also includes Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Marcello Hernandez, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson and James Austin Johnson. Lily James and Keke Palmer also join the cast.

Production Details

The film is directed by John Rice from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. It is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra.

Based on Rovio's globally popular Angry Birds game series, The Angry Birds Movie 3 aims to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise by combining action, comedy and family drama. The film arrives in cinemas worldwide on January 1, 2027.