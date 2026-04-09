At first, there was just a rumour about whether "The Devil Wears Prada 2" would happen. The creators then released a teaser trailer on November 12, 2025, featuring Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, who meet in an elevator.

Almost 20 years after the release of the iconic film "The Devil Wears Prada", the filmmakers have decided to make a sequel, with the same fashion icons and elite performers.

The makers of the sequel to the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" have officially dropped its final trailer, which makes the fans go wild about it.

Miranda is fascinated to see an older Andy, who then says, "Took you long enough," and both wear sunglasses as they leave the elevator. Within 24 hours, this teaser trailer reached 185 million views.

And then on February 1, 2026, the official trailer of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" was released. It quickly garnered audience attention and reached 222 million views within 24 hours of its release.

And on April 6, 2026, the final trailer for the sequel was released, featuring a new song, "Runway," by Lady Gaga and Doechii in the background, with a strong connection to the movie, as it is the same name of a magazine Miranda would be the editor-in-chief of. Since its release, everyone has been talking about it in every nook and corner.

The Devil Wears Prada 1

"The Devil Wears Prada" is a 2006 film directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. Aline Brosh McKenna wrote this movie, and it is loosely based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. This film stars Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs.

This movie revolves around an aspiring journalist who lacks proper knowledge of the fashion industry and is appointed as the junior personal assistant to the troublesome editor-in-chief of "Runway", one of the luxury fashion magazines. This movie tells how she resolved with the chief editor.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

As Miranda nears her retirement, she meets her former employee, Andy Sachs, and they both have to encounter Emily Charlton, who is now in a high position at "Runway" magazine and is also responsible for funding the advertisements.

There is a rumour that the character which Meryl Streep plays in this movie slightly coincides with the character of Anna Wintour, who is the chief editor of the well-known magazine "Vogue"

But when asked, Anna responded that she was happy to know that Meryl was playing as a lead editor in this movie; however, the character that she plays has a distance from her own character.

After the release of the movie's final trailer, "Vogue" uploaded a YouTube video featuring Meryl and Anna meeting in an elevator and discussing their fashion sense. Both Meryl and Anna are seen featured together on the Vogue cover.

Promotions for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" have started in Tokyo, Japan, where the movie's actors are seen wearing the luxury brand and presenting themselves as fashion icons. We'd get to see many fashion moments throughout these promotions.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.