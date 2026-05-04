The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a powerful start at the global box office, earning $233 million in its opening weekend, just three days after release.

Returning Cast and New Faces

The film is a sequel to the 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada, which was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Unlike the first film, the sequel follows an original screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna and reunites several major stars, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, as well as new cast members Simone Ashley and B. J. Novak.

Plot Overview

The story follows Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, nearly 20 years after her first experience at Runway magazine. Now an award-winning journalist, Andy returns to the fashion world after finding herself out of work once again. She is brought back to help restore Runway's credibility after Miranda Priestly's controversial editorial decision.