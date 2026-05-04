Entertainment

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Opens Strong With $233 Million Worldwide

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened strongly with $233 million worldwide in its first weekend. The sequel brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, while exploring Andy Sachs' return to Runway amid the decline of print journalism, AI content,changing media industry pressure

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
The Devil wears Prada 2
The Devil wears Prada 2 including meryl streep, anne hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a powerful start at the global box office, earning $233 million in its opening weekend, just three days after release.

Returning Cast and New Faces

The film is a sequel to the 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada, which was based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. Unlike the first film, the sequel follows an original screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna and reunites several major stars, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, as well as new cast members Simone Ashley and B. J. Novak.

Plot Overview

The story follows Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, nearly 20 years after her first experience at Runway magazine. Now an award-winning journalist, Andy returns to the fashion world after finding herself out of work once again. She is brought back to help restore Runway's credibility after Miranda Priestly's controversial editorial decision.

Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the sharp, powerful, and intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway. However, the sequel depicts a changing media landscape in which Miranda must adapt to new workplace expectations, digital pressure, and the growing influence of AI-generated content.

The film also explores the decline of traditional journalism, the commercialisation of media, and the struggle of print publications in the digital era. Runway, like many magazines, is shown fighting to stay relevant as audience interest shifts online and success is measured through digital metrics.

Character Development

Emily Blunt's character has moved on from Runway and now works as the head of luxury retail at Dior. At the same time, Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel, Miranda's loyal stylist and Andy's longtime supporter.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 blends fashion, media politics, and workplace drama while revisiting the characters that made the original film a cultural favourite.

With its strong opening weekend, the sequel has already become one of the biggest box office talking points of the season.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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