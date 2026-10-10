The story follows New York City Homicide Detective Julie Miller, who became a local hero 13 years prior after ending the terrifying reign of a satanic serial killer known as "Father Sunday".

Unlike a conventional possession story, the upcoming instalment appears to combine a police investigation with the terrifying possibility of a supernatural force operating behind a series of crimes.

The world of supernatural horror is about to get a chilling new chapter with The Exorcist: Martyrs, as the first trailer for the upcoming film has arrived, offering a glimpse into a disturbing mystery involving a serial killer, ritualistic murders, and an evil that may not disappear even after death.

Having thrown herself into her work, Miller is dragged back into the darkness when a new killer mutilates a 16-year-old altar boy inside a church crypt and scrawls her name on the wall using the victim's blood.

As the murders escalate, Detective Miller uncovers a filament linking a historical lineage of infamous serial killers from H.H. Holmes to the Zodiac, all of whom claimed to be driven by the same demonic force.

With help from her rookie partner, Gina Restrepo, and a former prison chaplain, Father William, who heard Father Sunday's final confession, Miller must race headfirst into supernatural darkness to protect her 12-year-old son, Max, who has become the prime target of the ancient evil.

The Cast

Scarlett Johansson

John Leguizamo

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Sasha Calle

Jacobi Jupe

Diane Lane

Laurence Fishburne

Carla Gugino

Kate Siegel

Hamish Linklater

Scoot McNairy

Rahul Kohli

The Creative Team

Mike Flanagan serves as director, writer, producer, and editor on The Exorcist: Martyrs, drawing on his extensive experience helming acclaimed horror projects such as The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep.

He is producing the film alongside Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, David Robinson of Morgan Creek Entertainment, and his frequent producing partner, Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.

Additionally, the film's visual aesthetic is shaped by cinematographer Michael Fimognari, a long-time collaborator who has worked closely with Flanagan to craft the distinct look and atmosphere found throughout most of his major motion pictures and television series.

Why Mike Flanagan's Approach Could Make This Film Different?

A major question is how Mike Flanagan will make The Exorcist: Martyrs different from previous films.

While the original The Exorcist focused on a possessed child and Believer explored two young girls facing a similar horror, Martyrs takes a crime-thriller approach, following a detective investigating disturbing murders.

As evidence points towards a possible supernatural connection between serial killers, Julie must confront a threat that may go beyond ordinary police work.

With Flanagan's focus on psychological horror, the film could blend a murder mystery, character-driven drama, and supernatural terror.

The Exorcist: Martyrs is officially scheduled for a wide theatrical release in the United States on March 12, 2027.

Universal Pictures is distributing the film globally.

International theatrical rollouts will begin slightly earlier in certain markets, starting on March 10, 2027, in France and March 11, 2027, in regions like Australia, Germany, and New Zealand, before heading to North American theatres.

The advance ticket sales for the movie are expected to open around February 2027.