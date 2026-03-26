Forget the CGI-heavy explosions you're used to; the trailer showcases raw, high-speed combat that feels like a spiritual successor to The Raid. Mark your calendars because Lionsgate is bringing this whirlwind of vengeance to theatres on May 29, 2026.

Directed by the legendary fight master Kenji Tanigaki, the genius behind the stunts in Rurouni Kenshin, this film is already being hailed as a modern martial arts masterpiece.

Brace yourselves, action junkies! The wait is finally over as the official trailer for The Furious has just exploded onto our screens, and it is every bit as bone-crunching as we hoped.

The cast, led by Xie Miao, the former child star who famously played Jet Li's son and is now stepping into his own as a powerhouse lead. He plays Wang Wei, a tradesman whose world is shattered when a criminal syndicate kidnaps his daughter.

Joining forces with him is the incredible Joe Taslim (The Raid, Mortal Kombat) as Navin, a relentless journalist searching for his own missing wife. The ensemble is rounded out by martial arts heavyweights like Yayan Ruhian, Jeeja Yanin, and Brian Le, ensuring that every fight scene is a masterclass in choreography.

So, what can we expect from the story? While the setup feels like a classic "father on a rampage" tale, early buzz suggests there's much more lurking beneath the surface.

We expect a dark, gritty journey through the underbelly of Bangkok, where the line between "heroes" and "villains" blurs amid desperate vengeance.

With a soundtrack by the experimental artist Flying Lotus and a script that involves corrupt police and massive criminal networks, fans are predicting a twisty, high-stakes plot that doesn't let up until the final, 18-hour-to-shoot police station showdown.

This isn't just another action flick; it's a love letter to the genre, earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its festival run. From jaw-dropping archery assassins to brutal hallway brawls, The Furious looks set to redefine what "fast and furious" actually means in 2026.

Whether you're here for the emotional weight of a father's love or to see Joe Taslim kick some serious door hinges off, this is the one movie you cannot afford to miss this summer.