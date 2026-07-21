The Indian Story is a Hindi drama-thriller film directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The musical score and soundtrack for this production are composed by music director Mangesh Dhakde.

The Indian Story trailer revealed food adulteration and its impacts, which prompted mixed emotions among the audience. The social drama is set to hit the theatres on July 24.

The movie features a prominent lead cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Bhande, and Hardika Joshi.

The team released the trailer of the film on July 18, which ultimately anticipates the film's arrival, as it mainly focuses on the major issue that the country has been dealing with for many years.

Decoding the details in the trailer

The trailer opens with Shreyas Talpade playing Yogesh Patil, an army man who has a heartwarming, soulful relationship with his 7-year-old daughter. It shows the characters' love and relationship between the father and daughter. Ultimately, it sends the audience into shock with the death of the kid.

However, after she dies under mysterious circumstances, Yogesh attempts to file an FIR against food corporations for selling adulterated food, only to be thrown out of the very system that he once protected as an army man.

The trailer shifts to Kajal Agarwal, who appears as advocate Archana, deciding to take up Yogesh's case and fight for justice against all barriers in her way.

As Archana continues her investigation, she learns about a deeply corrupt system behind the adulterated food being sold to the nation's common populace.

When the plot moves, the two protagonists are portrayed as antagonists to the farmers, as if they were against the farmers' lives, but, in contrast, they were fighting for the farmer community.

Yet the two continue their journey, undeterred, to fight a case that could change the landscape of a nation. A police officer represents the oppressive system.

The film is expected to focus on products contaminated with chemicals and artificial substances for economic gain, and on the deep-rooted contamination of plants through fertilisers.

The film is expected to ultimately show the impacts of these harmful inorganic products under the mask of organic on children and adults.

Overall, the film's trailer primarily focuses on the slow poison that unknowingly pervades society, and the powerful influence of the person behind it. It aims to raise awareness about food in society.