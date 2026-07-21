Entertainment

The Indian Story Trailer Highlights Food Adulteration and Fight for Justice

The trailer of The Indian Story follows an army veteran and a determined lawyer as they expose the deadly impact of food adulteration and systemic corruption. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the social thriller releases in theatres on July 24.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
The Indian Story
The Indian Story Trailer, set to release on July 24
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The Indian Story trailer revealed food adulteration and its impacts, which prompted mixed emotions among the audience. The social drama is set to hit the theatres on July 24.

The Indian Story

The Indian Story is a Hindi drama-thriller film directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The musical score and soundtrack for this production are composed by music director Mangesh Dhakde.

The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

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The movie features a prominent lead cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Bhande, and Hardika Joshi.

The team released the trailer of the film on July 18, which ultimately anticipates the film's arrival, as it mainly focuses on the major issue that the country has been dealing with for many years.

Decoding the details in the trailer

The trailer opens with Shreyas Talpade playing Yogesh Patil, an army man who has a heartwarming, soulful relationship with his 7-year-old daughter. It shows the characters' love and relationship between the father and daughter. Ultimately, it sends the audience into shock with the death of the kid.

However, after she dies under mysterious circumstances, Yogesh attempts to file an FIR against food corporations for selling adulterated food, only to be thrown out of the very system that he once protected as an army man.

The trailer shifts to Kajal Agarwal, who appears as advocate Archana, deciding to take up Yogesh's case and fight for justice against all barriers in her way.

As Archana continues her investigation, she learns about a deeply corrupt system behind the adulterated food being sold to the nation's common populace.

When the plot moves, the two protagonists are portrayed as antagonists to the farmers, as if they were against the farmers' lives, but, in contrast, they were fighting for the farmer community.

Yet the two continue their journey, undeterred, to fight a case that could change the landscape of a nation. A police officer represents the oppressive system.

The film is expected to focus on products contaminated with chemicals and artificial substances for economic gain, and on the deep-rooted contamination of plants through fertilisers.

The film is expected to ultimately show the impacts of these harmful inorganic products under the mask of organic on children and adults.

Overall, the film's trailer primarily focuses on the slow poison that unknowingly pervades society, and the powerful influence of the person behind it. It aims to raise awareness about food in society.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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