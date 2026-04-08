The story revolves around a married couple, Joe and Angela, played by Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde, whose marriage appears to be going smoothly. Still, beneath the surface, there are many misunderstandings and dissatisfaction. And then to reunite with their feelings, they invite their puzzling upstairs neighbour for dinner. Little did they know that this invite might take an unexpected turn in their relationship.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, an acclaimed director known for her women-centric films, and at the same time, an activist who has raised her voice for women's rights.

The much-awaited trailer of the movie "The Invite" has been released, starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton at the forefront

Stellar Cast of this movie

Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton play the neighbours who bring an air of mystery, confidence and a conventional take on relationships.

Seth Rogen plays Joe, the husband of Angela.

The Character Angela is being played by Olivia Wilde, whose relationship with Joe is a mess and less confidence.

The Movie's Writing Team

Rashida Jones is a versatile actor, writer, and producer best known for her roles as Ann Perkins in "Parks and Recreation" and Karen Flippeli in "The Office". She has also co-written "Celeste and Jesse Forever" and directed the Grammy award-winning documentary "Quincy"

Will McCormack is an Oscar award-winning writer, director and actor who is best known for writing and directing the animated short film "If Anything Happens I Love You", writing "Celeste and Jesse Forever", and also wrote the story for "Toy Story 4"

Cesc Gay is a Spanish screenwriter and director known for writing and directing "53 domingos", "Sentimental", and "Truman".

All three had contributed to the story for this movie.

The film was first announced at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Since then, it has been announced and has generated buzz among fans for its star-studded cast and talented writers.

The film's music is composed by two skilled composers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their minimalist, emotional style.

The film is produced by A24, a production house best known for producing daring and distinctive films.

This film is rated R and is set for a limited release on June 26 and followed by a wider release in July across many regions. It is expected to be released on OTT platforms later this year to expand its reach to global audiences.

This film is not just about a dinner party gone wrong, but also reflects on modern relationships, misunderstandings, and the compatibility of both partners. With the director unafraid to speak uncomfortable truths, fans eagerly await this movie's release.