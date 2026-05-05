The two-and-a-half-minute trailer is packed with striking visuals, intense action and mythological wonder. It shows warriors marching into battle, ships crossing vast and violent seas, and terrifying glimpses of mythical creatures, sirens and supernatural threats.

Christopher Nolan is preparing to take audiences on one of the grandest journeys in ancient mythology with his upcoming film "The Odyssey". The newly released trailer has created huge excitement online, giving viewers a thrilling glimpse of Odysseus' dangerous and emotional voyage home after the Trojan War.

Cast and Characters

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the legendary Greek hero and king of Ithaca. After the Trojan War, Odysseus begins a long and painful journey to return to his homeland, protect his kingdom, and reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, while Tom Holland appears as Telemachus. Zendaya stars as Athena, with Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee and Jimmy Gonzales also featured in the cast.

The trailer gives fans a closer look at Odysseus' brutal struggle to survive as he travels from Troy back to Ithaca. Along the way, he faces deadly seas, powerful enemies and terrifying mythological challenges. The film also includes characters such as Eumaeus, Odysseus' loyal servant, and Menelaus, the king of Sparta and brother of Agamemnon.

Story and Direction

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey brings one of literature's most famous stories to the big screen with Nolan's signature style. The director has reportedly shaped the story with a non-linear structure, a storytelling method often associated with his films. This suggests that the movie may deliver not only visual spectacle but also mystery, emotional depth and unexpected twists.

Production Team

The technical team behind the film adds even more weight to the project. Christopher Nolan writes, directs and produces the film, with Emma Thomas also producing under their Syncopy banner. Hoyte van Hoytema handles the cinematography, while Jennifer Lame serves as editor.

Ruth De Jong is the production designer, Ellen Mirojnick is the costume designer, and Ludwig Göransson composes the music. The visual effects are expected to play a major role in bringing the mythological world, sea voyages and legendary creatures to life.

Technical Achievement

The film has also attracted attention for its massive scale. Nolan shot The Odyssey on IMAX film, using new IMAX camera technology. Reports suggest that the production used more than two million feet of film during a 91-day shoot. It is described as the first major studio feature shot entirely in IMAX, making it one of Nolan's most ambitious technical achievements.

With a reported budget of around $250 million, The Odyssey is said to be the most expensive film of Nolan's career. While adapting Homer's ancient epic for modern audiences may be a bold gamble, the trailer suggests a film filled with grandeur, emotion and adventure.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. With its star-studded cast, powerful music, mythological scale and Nolan's unmistakable filmmaking style, the film is already shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026.