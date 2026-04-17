Nolan made his way to the cinema to share a glimpse of the film and explain why he chose the story from a Greek poem. The clip further provides a wide view of the Greek story, The Odyssey. It is a poem written by the great Greek writer, Homer.

At the CinemaCon event on April 15, Christopher Nolan and his upcoming Film The Odyssey were the highlight and talk of the event after he showed extended footage from the film. His attire for the event received warm greetings, and after showing the video, the Oscar-winning director received a standing ovation.

Christopher Nolan revealed extended footage from the world of The Odyssey. After the great success of Oppenheimer, he returns to the theatre with his historical drama The Odyssey. The film is scheduled to hit the IMAX theatres in the United States on July 17.

The official trailer for The Odyssey was first released in December 2025, offering audiences their first glimpse of the mythological world, epic battles, and emotional core of the story. In this state, the director's glimpse creates anticipation among the people.

Star-Studded Cast

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside a star-studded ensemble including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. In the newly shown scenes, Theron appears as the mythical nymph Calypso, while Holland plays Telemachus, Odysseus' son. The star-studded crew and the Oscar-winning director further heighten anticipation.

Extended Footage Details

The footage starts with Matt Damon playing Odysseus, sitting on the beach bare-chested and questioning how long he has been gone. In the footage, as he is talking to Calypso (Charlize Theron), saying that he "can't remember anything before Troy.

He further asked questions like Did I have a wife? Children? Maybe a son? If I had a son, how old would he be now? All these dialogues from the glimpse provide insight into the scene in which Odysseus forgets everything from his life before the Trojan War. Most of the scenes revolve around the famous Trojan Horse.

Production and Nolan's Vision

Nolan shared that the film has been completed in Morocco. Greece, Italy, Iceland and Scotland for transferring the exact screenplay and scenario from the story. Funnily, he conveyed that it is a nightmare for the film, but in the right way. He also says that The Odyssey is not a story but The story, by claiming this, he exhibits his wonder and the magnificent parts and the story that it incorporates.