Entertainment

The Paradise: Kayadu Lohar's sparkling retro look poster revealed

The makers of "The Paradise" have unveiled Kayadu Lohar's retro-look poster on her birthday, adding to the film's growing buzz. The glimpse introduces her character, Subbu, a young aspiring actress, and highlights the film's contrasting worlds ahead of its August 21, 2026 release.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
The Paradise Kayadu lohar look out
Kayadu Lohar's first look revealed by the team Paradise

The Paradise team creates more anticipation with the reveal of Kayadu Lohar as a lead in the film. Nani reveals the poster as marking the joyful occasion of Kayadu's birthday.

About The Paradise

The Paradise is an upcoming high-budget Telugu action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously worked with Nani on Dasara, which was a hit. Sudhakar Cherukuri produces the film.

Anirudh Ravichander's massy anthem, Aaya Sher, with more than 1 million views, has created unprecedented buzz and hype for the film. The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2026.

The film is already considered a highly anticipated one due to the released trailer. Nani is starring as the lead, and Mohan Babu is playing the antagonist. This film is planned for release in eight languages.

Kayadu Lohar's Character Reveal

Now, another cast member is revealed with a stunning poster. As a moment celebrating the birthday of Kayadu Lohar, the film's lead Nani revealed a poster featuring Kayadu Lohar's retro look in the film.

Kayadu Lohar plays an intriguing role as Subbu, also known as Subbulakshmi. In this film, she plays a young woman who deeply aspires to become an actress. The newly launched poster provides a glimpse of her character in the film.

Loading post from https://x.com/TheParadiseOffl/status/2042846103713014067

Poster Description

It perfectly portrays Kayadu as a stunning retro young woman. Kayadu is riding a classic bicycle through a dusty, rustic village, looking elegant in a flowing blue skirt and a white blouse, topped off with a vintage cap, and carrying a retro bag in front of the bicycle.

The background portrayal contrasts with her style and dress, with people in covered dust, looking poor and sad, watching Subbu cycle.

Revealing details about the film gradually builds anticipation for its release. The poster shows the contrast between the two worlds and lives; hence, the audience can experience the magnificent world with different worlds, with high-impact action and performance.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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