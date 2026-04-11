Anirudh Ravichander's massy anthem, Aaya Sher, with more than 1 million views, has created unprecedented buzz and hype for the film. The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2026.

The Paradise is an upcoming high-budget Telugu action thriller directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously worked with Nani on Dasara, which was a hit. Sudhakar Cherukuri produces the film.

The Paradise team creates more anticipation with the reveal of Kayadu Lohar as a lead in the film. Nani reveals the poster as marking the joyful occasion of Kayadu's birthday.

The film is already considered a highly anticipated one due to the released trailer. Nani is starring as the lead, and Mohan Babu is playing the antagonist. This film is planned for release in eight languages.

Kayadu Lohar's Character Reveal

Now, another cast member is revealed with a stunning poster. As a moment celebrating the birthday of Kayadu Lohar, the film's lead Nani revealed a poster featuring Kayadu Lohar's retro look in the film.

Kayadu Lohar plays an intriguing role as Subbu, also known as Subbulakshmi. In this film, she plays a young woman who deeply aspires to become an actress. The newly launched poster provides a glimpse of her character in the film.

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Poster Description

It perfectly portrays Kayadu as a stunning retro young woman. Kayadu is riding a classic bicycle through a dusty, rustic village, looking elegant in a flowing blue skirt and a white blouse, topped off with a vintage cap, and carrying a retro bag in front of the bicycle.

The background portrayal contrasts with her style and dress, with people in covered dust, looking poor and sad, watching Subbu cycle.

Revealing details about the film gradually builds anticipation for its release. The poster shows the contrast between the two worlds and lives; hence, the audience can experience the magnificent world with different worlds, with high-impact action and performance.