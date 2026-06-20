The Paradise Stars Nani in the lead role, Jadal. Apart from Nani, many crucial actors, including Kayadu Lokar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao, have been revealed so far.

The Paradise is an upcoming action film directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas), with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was originally scheduled for release in March 2026; the makers later moved it to August 21, 2026.

Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, leaves the audience in even greater anticipation with its recent update. The film's lead, Nani, introduced Raghav Juyal as another lead with a strong role in Srikanth Odela's film.

Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik

On June 19, the film's lead, Nani, introduced another important character on his official social media handle.

The brief glimpse shared by Nani delivers Raghav Juayl as a dreaded character. It portrays him as the antagonist who stands against the protagonist, Nani. Raghav is introduced as Vikram Maalik, in attire befitting the leader of a powerful clan.

The glimpse shows Raghav jumping out of the car, giving an evil smile and sigh, sending a chill down the audience's spine. With a handlebar moustache and an abundance of gold accessories, Raghav Juyal fully embraces Vikram Maalik's look as he faces off against Nani's character, Jadal, setting the stage for an intriguing rivalry.

Nani shared this video to introduce the film's main character, and he also called Raghav Maalik his brother. He added that the madness will unfold with the quote "My brother @raghavjuyal as Vikram Maalik. Madness will unfold soon".

The film leaves fans on the edge of anticipation with its day-by-day updates on character revelations. The film's first single, Aaya Sher, has already received a warm welcome from fans. In addition, the character revelation receives positive feedback from fans.