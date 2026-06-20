Entertainment

The Paradise: Raghav Juyal as Menacing Antagonist Vikram Maalik

Nani has unveiled Raghav Juyal's powerful character, Vikram Maalik, in The Paradise. The intense glimpse teases a fierce rivalry between Maalik and Nani's Jadal, further raising anticipation for Srikanth Odela's action drama, set to release on August 21, 2026.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
The paradise Raghav Juyal
The Paradise, Nani introduces Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik

Nani's much-awaited film, The Paradise, leaves the audience in even greater anticipation with its recent update. The film's lead, Nani, introduced Raghav Juyal as another lead with a strong role in Srikanth Odela's film.

About the movie

The Paradise is an upcoming action film directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas), with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was originally scheduled for release in March 2026; the makers later moved it to August 21, 2026.

The Paradise Stars Nani in the lead role, Jadal. Apart from Nani, many crucial actors, including Kayadu Lokar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao, have been revealed so far.

Raghav Juyal as Vikram Maalik

On June 19, the film's lead, Nani, introduced another important character on his official social media handle.

The brief glimpse shared by Nani delivers Raghav Juayl as a dreaded character. It portrays him as the antagonist who stands against the protagonist, Nani. Raghav is introduced as Vikram Maalik, in attire befitting the leader of a powerful clan.

The glimpse shows Raghav jumping out of the car, giving an evil smile and sigh, sending a chill down the audience's spine. With a handlebar moustache and an abundance of gold accessories, Raghav Juyal fully embraces Vikram Maalik's look as he faces off against Nani's character, Jadal, setting the stage for an intriguing rivalry.

Nani shared this video to introduce the film's main character, and he also called Raghav Maalik his brother. He added that the madness will unfold with the quote "My brother @raghavjuyal as Vikram Maalik. Madness will unfold soon".

The film leaves fans on the edge of anticipation with its day-by-day updates on character revelations. The film's first single, Aaya Sher, has already received a warm welcome from fans. In addition, the character revelation receives positive feedback from fans.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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