Maalik rules the region with an iron fist, ruthlessly exploiting the local tribal population. Jadal initially appears as a fierce protector of his people, but his return also brings an internal struggle and distance from his mother, Sammakka. As the story progresses, the atrocities committed against the Savari tribe push Jadal towards rebellion.

It follows Jadal, an ex-convict who returns from prison to fight for his marginalised Savari tribe against the brutal feudal lord Shikanja Maalik, played by Mohan Babu.

The Paradise delivers a powerful and intense performance from Nani, who undergoes a striking transformation as Jadal. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

Raghav Juyal plays Vikram Maalik, a character closely connected to the powerful Maalik family. His obsession with white clothing, gold chains, and his thick moustache give him a distinctive look, while his unpredictable dancing and music-driven mannerisms add another layer to the character.

Kayadu Lohar plays Subbalakshmi, known as Subbu, a determined woman who returns from Madras after a failed acting stint. Her growing relationship with Jadal becomes an important emotional element in the story and acts as a catalyst in his journey.

Subbu and Jadal

Narrative Structure

First Half

The first half focuses on Jadal's internal conflict, his strained relationship with his mother, Subbu's growing bond with him and the brutal treatment of the Savari tribe under Maalik's rule.

Jadal gradually transforms from a trauma-scarred ex-convict into a fierce rebel leader, joining forces with his activist mother Sammakka.

Second Half

The second half shifts into a bloody and violent rebellion as Jadal and Sammakka rally the Savari tribe for an all-out war against the Maalik regime.

The climax sees Jadal dismantle the Maalik family's oppressive rule and strip them of their absolute power over the region. The fight also costs Sammakka his life as Jadal secures legal citizenship for his people.

Music and Technical Aspects

Anirudh's high-octane music adds considerable energy to the first half. Tracks such as Aaya Sher and Yesha Nagula stand out, while the background score effectively supports the hero-elevation moments, heavy action sequences and the explosive interval block.

Verdict

Nani's transformation as Jadal is one of the film's major strengths. His screen presence, fierce body language and conviction during the action sequences make the character stand out.

The interval block emerges as a major high point, while the rustic world-building of 1980s Secunderabad and the gritty cinematography create a visually striking setting.

At the same time, the relentless violence can overshadow the film's emotional core. The screenplay also feels disjointed in places, with some viewers feeling the violence's intensity isn't always supported by strong narrative reasoning.

Box Office

Despite these mixed reactions to its storytelling, The Paradise has opened strongly at the box office. The film collected Rs 76.90 crore on its first day, marking the biggest opening of Nani's career.