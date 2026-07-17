Entertainment

'The Uprising' Trailer shows Andrew Garfield's Medieval War

The trailer for Paul Greengrass' historical epic "The Uprising" has been released, featuring Andrew Garfield as Wat Tyler, the leader of England's 1381 Peasants' Revolt. The film explores rebellion, inequality, and the fight against royal oppression, arriving in theatres on September 11.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
The Uprising trailer
The Uprising trailer revealed Andrew Garfield's Medieval War
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Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for "The Uprising", an intense historical drama from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass, offering a glimpse into one of England's most significant popular rebellions.

Starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, the film brings the violent and emotional story of the Peasants' Revolt of 1381 to the big screen.

Set against the backdrop of medieval England, The Uprising follows Wat Tyler, a blacksmith who rises from an ordinary working-class life to lead a nationwide rebellion against the monarchy.

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Garfield portrays Tyler, who finds himself at the centre of a movement fueled by anger over oppressive taxation, social inequality, and the struggles faced by common people under the rule of King Richard II.

The trailer highlights a brutal and grounded depiction of the revolt, showing villagers and workers pushed to their limits as they unite against the feudal system.

With large-scale battles, political conflict, and the personal sacrifices of those fighting for change, the film explores the human cost of rebellion and the desire for justice.

Paul Greengrass Returns to Historical Storytelling

Known for films such as United 93, Captain Phillips, and News of the World, Paul Greengrass returns to epic historical filmmaking with The Uprising.

The director aims to tell the story from the perspective of ordinary citizens rather than focusing solely on kings, nobles, and political leaders.

Greengrass has described the film as a story about people who reached a breaking point after years of hardship, drawing connections between the frustrations of medieval society and modern struggles with inequality and social unrest.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Andrew Garfield, The Uprising features a strong ensemble cast, including:

  • Andrew Garfield as Wat Tyler

  • Jamie Bell

  • Thomasin McKenzie

  • Stephen Dillane

  • Tom Hollander

  • Cosmo Jarvis

  • Jonny Lee Miller

  • Katherine Waterston

  • Woody Norman

The cast brings together experienced performers and rising talents, adding depth to the film's portrayal of the rebellion's leaders, citizens, and figures of power.

Production Details and Release Date

The Uprising is produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, along with Paul Greengrass and Gregory Goodman.

The movie marks another collaboration between Greengrass and Focus Features, following their acclaimed previous projects.

Inspired by real historical events, the film promises a gritty exploration of courage, resistance, and the fight against an unequal system.

The Uprising is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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