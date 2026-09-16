The story revolves around "Vvaan", a mysterious, eerie forest bound by a strict tribal law: "Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai", which translates to "Entering Vvaan after sunset is forbidden."

The film is scheduled to reach theatres on September 25, 2026.

The trailer for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was released on September 16, 2026, giving audiences a much bigger look at the mysterious world that the film has been building around its forbidden forest, ancient beliefs, and supernatural forces.

When darkness falls, ancient, malevolent spirits and supernatural forces awaken, bringing deadly peril to anyone trapped inside.

Sidharth Malhotra plays a warrior drawn to the forest. He must unlock deep inner spiritual strength and harness divine energy to battle the evil lurking within the trees.

The plot weaves together Indian tribal folklore, primal wildlife, and divine intervention, drawing ties to the power of Goddess Durga.

What Does The Trailer Reveal?

The trailer expands considerably on the atmosphere the earlier teaser established.

Sidharth's character is shown entering a world where strange occurrences begin challenging his understanding of reality.

The forest is filled with an unsettling sense of danger, while the village appears to have its own beliefs and rituals connected to what lies inside Vvaan.

Tamannaah's character is closely linked to this side of the story. Earlier promotional footage showed her participating in village rituals and suggested that Sidharth's recurring visions may be connected to the forest.

The new trailer also clarifies the film's genre.

Rather than a straightforward horror movie, The Vvaan appears to blend folk mythology, fantasy adventure, supernatural mystery, romance, and action.

That mixture gives the film a broader scale than a conventional forest-set thriller.

The promotional material also features several deliberately mysterious characters and moments.

The filmmakers have revealed enough to establish the central conflict but have held back important answers about the supernatural force and the forest's true history.

Key Cast Members

Sidharth Malhotra

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sunil Grover

Shweta Tiwari

Anup Soni

Maniesh Paul

Durgesh Kumar

Nimrat Kaur

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Manu Rishi Chadha

Primary Crew Members

Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar directed the movie, and they are also the foundational brains behind TVF, making their major high-budget theatrical debut after Deepak's critical acclaim with Panchayat.

Writer Arunabh Kumar and Nandeshwar Dwivedi crafted the script, building a unique fictional universe based on Indian tribal mythology and expanding its lore before release by writing the comic book The Legend of Vvan.

This project marks a rare powerhouse production alliance between Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, aiming to set a new benchmark for theatrical Indian supernatural and horror-comedy fiction.

Visually, the film is framed by Filmfare Award-winning cinematographer Manu Anand, renowned for capturing massive, dark, atmospheric action blockbusters like Fan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The acoustic experience is elevated by an all-star roster of music composers including Amit Trivedi, Vishal Mishra, Tanish Bagchi, and Sam C.S., who have seamlessly blended heavy traditional devotional tracks like Chhathi Maiya with frightening cinematic background scores.

Finally, master editor Nitin Baid, acclaimed for tightly paced masterpieces like Gully Boy and Raazi, ties the film together, tasked with seamlessly splicing together the movie's intense, newly shot action sequences and dense, VFX-heavy supernatural climaxes.

The Final Countdown To The Vvaan

With the trailer now released on September 16, the focus shifts to the theatrical release on September 25.

The film brings together Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time in a project built around Indian folklore and supernatural mystery.

The Vvaan aims to create a distinct fantasy world rather than relying solely on familiar Bollywood genre formulas.