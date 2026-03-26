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This Week's OTT Releases: From Mardaani 3 to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Get ready for an exciting week on OTT as major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video bring a mix of action, thriller, drama, and international content

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Vignesh Subbaian
·2 min read
ott release this week march 25-27
OTT release this week, March 25 - 27

Get ready for an exciting week on OTT as major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video bring a mix of action, thriller, drama, and international content. From Bollywood sequels to global fan-favourite returns, there's something for everyone.

Muthu Alias Kattan

  • Release Date: March 27

  • Platform: JioHotstar

  • A gripping regional drama that follows the intense life of Muthu, also known as Kattan. Packed with raw emotion, action, and rural storytelling, the film delves into identity, survival, and power struggles.

    • Daredevil: Born Again - Season 2

    • Release Date: March 25

    • Platform: JioHotstar

    • The much-awaited second season brings back Matt Murdock with darker challenges and intense action. Expect high-stakes drama, powerful villains, and deeper exploration of Daredevil's dual life.

    Mardaani 3

    • Release Date: March 27

    • Platform: Netflix

    • Rani Mukerji returns as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this hard-hitting crime thriller. The film tackles a new, dangerous case, promising intense action and a socially relevant narrative.

    Masthishka Maranam

    • Release Date: March 27

    • Platform: Netflix

    • A psychological thriller that explores the dark corners of the human mind. With unexpected twists and suspenseful storytelling, it keeps viewers guessing till the very end.

    Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

    • Release Date: March 26

    • Platform: Netflix

    • A mysterious, eerie narrative unfolds as strange events spiral out of control. This suspense drama builds tension with every moment.

    Bait

    • Release Date: March 25

    • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    • A tense survival thriller where a simple situation turns into a deadly trap. The film keeps audiences hooked with its gripping pace and unexpected twists.

    BTS: The Return

    • Platform: Netflix

    • Release Date: (Expected This Week)

    • A must-watch for BTS fans, this documentary captures the group's journey, comeback moments, and behind-the-scenes emotions of the global superstars.

    O' Romeo

    • Release Date: March 27

    • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    • A romantic drama with a modern twist, exploring love, heartbreak, and relationships in today's world, blending emotions with light-hearted storytelling.

    Red Line

    • Release Date: March 26

    • Platform: Netflix

    • A high-stakes thriller revolving around danger, decisions, and consequences. The story dives into intense situations where one wrong move can change everything.

    GOAT

    • Release Date: March 27

    • Platform: Netflix

    • An action-packed entertainer that lives up to its bold title. With powerful performances and high-energy sequences, it promises mass appeal and excitement.

    This week's OTT lineup offers a perfect mix of thrillers, action dramas, romance, and global content. Whether you're into crime stories like Mardaani 3, superhero action like Daredevil, or emotional journeys like BTS: The Return, your watchlist is about to get full.

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    Written by

    Vignesh Subbaian

    Vignesh is a writer with a keen interest in world cinema and storytelling across cultures. He follows global film trends and explores how films reflect society and evolving narratives. Known for his clear and engaging writing style, he focuses on context and insight while maintaining factual clarity. Through his articles, Vignesh aims to provide readers with thoughtful perspectives and credible storytelling. Through his contributions, he aims to offer informed perspectives while maintaining credibility, originality, and thoughtful analysis.

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