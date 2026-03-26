Get ready for an exciting week on OTT as major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video bring a mix of action, thriller, drama, and international content. From Bollywood sequels to global fan-favourite returns, there's something for everyone.
Muthu Alias Kattan
Release Date: March 27
Platform: JioHotstar
A gripping regional drama that follows the intense life of Muthu, also known as Kattan. Packed with raw emotion, action, and rural storytelling, the film delves into identity, survival, and power struggles.
Daredevil: Born Again - Season 2
Mardaani 3
Masthishka Maranam
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Bait
BTS: The Return
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: (Expected This Week)
A must-watch for BTS fans, this documentary captures the group's journey, comeback moments, and behind-the-scenes emotions of the global superstars.
O' Romeo
Release Date: March 27
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A romantic drama with a modern twist, exploring love, heartbreak, and relationships in today's world, blending emotions with light-hearted storytelling.
Red Line
GOAT
This week's OTT lineup offers a perfect mix of thrillers, action dramas, romance, and global content. Whether you're into crime stories like Mardaani 3, superhero action like Daredevil, or emotional journeys like BTS: The Return, your watchlist is about to get full.