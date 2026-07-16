In its order, the High Court directed the Centre, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Central Board of Film Certification to examine and implement measures to make ticket booking easier for persons with disabilities and to enable them to know whether a film offers accessibility features before purchasing tickets.

Based on a petition filed by visually impaired advocate Rahul Bajaj, who appeared in person, the Delhi High Court ordered improvements to cinema accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directs all ticket apps to improve accessibility features for disabled persons to book tickets.

Ministerial Orders

Acting on those directions, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked online ticketing platforms to develop an independent mechanism on their websites and in their mobile applications to display accessibility information for every film.

According to the Advisory, adding features will allow users to verify whether a film supports audio description, closed captions, same-language captioning, Indian Sign Language (ISL), or other accessibility aids before completing a booking.

The ministry has asked the ticketing platforms and aggregators to implement the directed mechanism within seven days. The decision aims to enhance accessibility and allow individuals with disabilities to make informed choices when purchasing movie tickets.

The ministry said that the booking app's interface should display the availability of accessibility features such as audio description, closed captions, same-language captioning, Indian Sign Language (ISL), and any other features.

It is also mentioned that if such features are available through an external application or platform (like screen reader support, closed captions, or sign language), but they have to use a different app or third-party player actually to watch or use them, in such a case, the booking page also specifies the name details.

The advisory states that "Online ticketing platforms/ticket aggregators are advised to take appropriate steps for implementation of the above mechanism at the earliest, that is, within seven days, to enhance accessibility and promote ease of access for persons with disabilities".

It is issued with the approval of the competent authority, and a copy has also been sent to the CBCF's chief executive officer for necessary action.

The advisory seems to be a step towards making cinema more inclusive, as it is a worldwide medium that entertains people of all groups. It is a step to ensuring that accessibility information becomes as visible as show timings and seat availability for millions of moviegoers across the country.

Overall, this step taken by the ministry creates a barrier-free environment by removing all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities, enabling them to enjoy the benefits of development like any other citizen.