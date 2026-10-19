The actor was uninjured after the gunman's weapon reportedly jammed during the sixth round of firing.

Around 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2026, bike-borne assailants targeted Tiger Shroff's BMW car near Pushpa Park / a football ground in Juhu after he left work.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped a firing attack in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. He was being attacked by unidentified assailants who opened fire at his vehicle.

Shroff's driver, Firdaus (Firdosh), suffered a gunshot injury to his left hand, and a bystander/autorickshaw driver named Chauhan (Umesh Charan) was also injured and hospitalised. Shroff himself suffered minor abrasions and helped take control of the vehicle.

Police response towards the incident

Following the firing attack on Tiger Shroff, the police have collected the CCTV footage and are investigating the first two suspected attackers who opened fire at the actor's car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday.

After the shootout, the accused allegedly abandoned their motorcycle outside Andheri station before fleeing. Fifteen police teams were launched to track the suspects, and investigators are examining available CCTV footage and vehicle registration details.

Three suspects have been detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the assassination attempt on actor Tiger Shroff, sources said on Monday. Police caught the Suspects in the city's Railway Colony, they added. One of them is from Bihar.

Chief Minister's response towards the incident

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's family.

At the same time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed police to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Emergence of an Audio file from the attackers

The open fire was followed by an audio file that emerged, featuring a man claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, taking responsibility for the attack and threatening others in the Mumbai film Industry who work with Salman Khan.

The incident has also prompted political reactions, with opposition leaders raising questions about law and order in Mumbai and the safety of celebrities and other residents.

The firing incident has once again brought public security into focus, particularly following previous attacks and threats involving prominent personalities in Mumbai.

The police are continuing their investigation, while the circumstances and motive behind the shooting remain under scrutiny.

Authorities are expected to share further details as the investigation progresses. Until the suspects are identified and the motive is established, claims about who was behind the attack should be treated with caution.