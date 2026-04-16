The plot of this movie revolves around a typical middle-class man and his wife who live in an apartment building with only elderly neighbours. Rajkumar Rao plays the character of an extremely miser, named Ramakant.

Toaster is a quirky dark comedy-thriller movie directed by Vivek Daschaudary and produced by Rajkumar Rao, Patreleka, and Tarun Bali under the banner "KAMPA Films". This movie marks Rajkumar Rao's debut as a producer.

Check out the latest OTT release, "Toaster": its release date, plot, and cast. The Bollywood film "Toaster" premiered on an OTT platform on April 15, 2026, and received mixed reviews from audiences.

Even in the trailer, it was shown that his character fights to get back the extra six rupees his wife unknowingly paid to a mobile company. He is so stingy that he keeps records of every expense.

Sanya Malhotra plays his wife, named Shilpa. And as they were invited to the wedding of Shilpa's guruji's daughter, the couple decided to gift the newlywed a Toaster worth ₹5499, and their journey turned chaotic when the wedding was called off.

Ramakant started worrying about the Toaster he had given to the newlyweds. When he asked the family about the gifts that they got at the wedding, he learned they had donated them all to an orphanage.

When he went there to take the Toaster back, he started to uncover more secrets about it, and he also got into trouble, deception, and even a murder case.

The character Shilpa, played by Sanya Malhotra, is a woman who loves crime stories and tries to solve the murder mystery herself, unintentionally generating fun.

The Cast

Rajkummar Rao plays Ramakant

Sanya Malhotra as Shilpa

Archana Puran Singh as Pherwani Aunty

Upendra Limaye as Inspector Balagode

Farah Khan as Nandini

Abhishek Banerjee as Glenn

Jitendra Joshi as Amol Ambre

Vinod Rawat as Guddu

Karmveer Choudhary as Guruji

Seema Pahwa as Dsouza Aunty

Dev Raaz

Final Verdict

Toaster is not just a movie but a fun riot, with Rajkumar Rao's timing and sense of humour, and some witty dialogues that give off a dark comedy-thriller vibe. But with just Rao's comedy dialogues, the movie can't be lifted higher. The screenplay should also be well-written, and this is where the movie lacks.

The writing in the movie is well-made, but it forgets to keep the audience engaged in some parts; others feel boring to watch. The first half has raised the bar, but the second half hasn't met the audience's expectations.

One of the plus points of this movie is that all the cast members have done their jobs well and support each other throughout.

Aman Pant does a superb job on the movie's background score. The movie has three primary songs: "Laagli Waat," "Goni Mein Paisa," and "Fati Padi Hai Janaab."

The song Laagli Waat is sung by Aman Pant, Pratika, Khillari, and for the song Goni Mein Paise is sung by Aman Pant, YUNG DSA, Akhil Tiwari, Deepti Sharma, and the song Fati Padi Hai Janaab has the voices of Aman Pant, Amrit Randhawa, Akshay The One, and Akhil Tiwari. All these songs are available on all music streaming platforms.

Vivek Daschaudary directs Toaster, which premiered on Netflix. This movie is currently available in all languages.