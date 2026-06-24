Entertainment

Tom Cruise Unveils First Look at 'Digger', Trailer Arrives July 13

Tom Cruise takes on an unexpected new role in Digger, a black comedy directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. A newly released retrospective trailer offers the first glimpse of Cruise as Digger Rockwell, with the film set for a theatrical release this October and its official trailer on July 13

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Tom Cruise Digger
Digger starring Tom Cruise release on October

Tom Cruise is stepping away from his signature action-hero image and embracing a completely different role in Digger, an upcoming black comedy from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

The Hollywood star recently shared a retrospective video celebrating his remarkable 46-year career in cinema while also offering fans their first glimpse of the highly anticipated film.

Alongside the video, Cruise reflected on his journey in the industry, writing on X, "For 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories and films for you all. I am looking forward to seeing you at the movies! Digger, only in theatres this October."

A New Kind of Role for Cruise

The newly released footage highlights some of Cruise's most memorable roles over the decades before teasing scenes from Digger. The film introduces audiences to Digger Rockwell, a larger-than-life figure described as the most powerful man in the world. The character marks a significant departure from the action-packed roles that have defined much of Cruise's recent career.

Set in a darkly comic and unpredictable world, Digger promises to showcase a different side of the actor's range. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the brief footage hints at a bold and unconventional story from Inarritu.

Loading post from https://x.com/diggerthemovie/status/2069528674869952816

Trailer and Cast Details

Cruise also confirmed that the film's official trailer will debut on July 13. Sharing a new poster on social media, he teased the release with the caption: "Bang, bang, bang! Trailer drops July 13."

Joining Cruise in the ensemble cast are:

  • Sandra Huller

  • Jesse Plemons

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Michael Stuhlbarg

  • Sophie Wilde

  • Emma D'Arcy

Backed by Warner Bros., Digger is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, bringing together one of Hollywood's biggest stars and one of modern cinema's most acclaimed directors. The film is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theatres this October.

Topics

Hollywood movie sequels and franchise updates

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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