Tom Cruise is stepping away from his signature action-hero image and embracing a completely different role in Digger, an upcoming black comedy from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

The Hollywood star recently shared a retrospective video celebrating his remarkable 46-year career in cinema while also offering fans their first glimpse of the highly anticipated film.

Alongside the video, Cruise reflected on his journey in the industry, writing on X, "For 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories and films for you all. I am looking forward to seeing you at the movies! Digger, only in theatres this October."