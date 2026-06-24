Tom Cruise is stepping away from his signature action-hero image and embracing a completely different role in Digger, an upcoming black comedy from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.
The Hollywood star recently shared a retrospective video celebrating his remarkable 46-year career in cinema while also offering fans their first glimpse of the highly anticipated film.
Alongside the video, Cruise reflected on his journey in the industry, writing on X, "For 46 years, it has been my privilege to work alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories and films for you all. I am looking forward to seeing you at the movies! Digger, only in theatres this October."
A New Kind of Role for Cruise
The newly released footage highlights some of Cruise's most memorable roles over the decades before teasing scenes from Digger. The film introduces audiences to Digger Rockwell, a larger-than-life figure described as the most powerful man in the world. The character marks a significant departure from the action-packed roles that have defined much of Cruise's recent career.
Set in a darkly comic and unpredictable world, Digger promises to showcase a different side of the actor's range. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the brief footage hints at a bold and unconventional story from Inarritu.
Trailer and Cast Details
Cruise also confirmed that the film's official trailer will debut on July 13. Sharing a new poster on social media, he teased the release with the caption: "Bang, bang, bang! Trailer drops July 13."
Joining Cruise in the ensemble cast are:
Sandra Huller
Jesse Plemons
Riz Ahmed
Michael Stuhlbarg
Sophie Wilde
Emma D'Arcy
Backed by Warner Bros., Digger is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, bringing together one of Hollywood's biggest stars and one of modern cinema's most acclaimed directors. The film is scheduled to arrive exclusively in theatres this October.