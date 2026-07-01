The teaser opens with a playful disclaimer, "Kids stay away... parents make sure that kids stay away," setting the tone before introducing glimpses of the film's central characters.

Running for 1 minute and 41 seconds, the teaser shifts the focus from the film's male lead to its formidable female cast, hinting at the power, mystery and danger each character brings to the story.

The makers of Toxic have released another teaser titled "Ladies & Ladies," offering a closer look at the women who shape the world of Geethu Mohandas' highly anticipated action drama.

It begins with Yash and Kiara Advani sharing a quiet moment on a beach, a sequence reminiscent of the visuals seen in the song "TABAAHI."

A narration on love plays throughout the teaser, saying, "Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception," hinting at the emotional and psychological themes that drive the story.

The Leading Women Take Centre Stage

The teaser then introduces the film's leading women one by one. Nayanthara, who plays Ganga, is seen riding a motorcycle with confidence, while Kiara Advani's Nadia appears as a circus performer.

Tara Sutaria, portraying Rebecca, is shown as a commanding presence inside a bar, exuding authority. Rukmini Vasanth's Melissa makes a fierce impression while holding a gun, and Huma Qureshi, who plays Elizabeth, appears with a charming yet deceptive demeanour, suggesting she could be one of the most influential figures in the Toxic universe.

Towards the end of the teaser, Yash engages in combat against a group of female fighters before delivering the punchline, "Ladies and ladies, do you want to come one at a time or all together?"

The teaser also stands out visually with its vibrant pink-themed typography and production design, giving it a distinctive identity. It has been released in multiple languages.

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About the Film

Apart from Yash and the leading actresses, the film also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several other actors in pivotal roles.

Aiming to appeal to audiences worldwide, the makers have filmed Toxic simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film also boasts high-octane action, with internationally acclaimed stunt choreographer JJ Perry handling several action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has choreographed selected portions.

The soundtrack and background score are composed by Ravi Basrur, whose music is expected to complement the film's gritty and stylish narrative.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, promising an action-packed cinematic experience with a strong ensemble cast and an ambitious global vision.