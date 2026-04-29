The much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, has been postponed once again. Initially slated for release on March 19 and later rescheduled to June 4, 2026, the film will now arrive at a later date, with a new worldwide release announcement expected soon.

Positive Response at CinemaCon Drives Strategic Shift

The delay comes after the film received an overwhelmingly positive response at CinemaCon, where it impressed international distributors and industry professionals. The strong reception has opened the door to a wider global release, prompting the makers to rethink their distribution strategy to ensure the film reaches a larger audience.

While the film is already complete, the team is now focusing on securing international partnerships and expanding its global footprint. The aim is to deliver the film on a scale that matches its vision and growing international interest.