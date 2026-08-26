Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son Rumi, also known as Ticket. The story spans the 1920s, India's Independence in 1947, and the 1970s, with Goa as the central backdrop. The film explores the rise and fall of a criminal empire and the destructive relationship between a father and son.

Mounted as a large-scale pan-India film, the movie attempts to blend gangster drama, family conflict and stylised action across several decades.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups arrives in theatres with enormous expectations, bringing together Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth under the direction of Geetu Mohandas.

The first half follows Raya, an outlaw who builds a formidable empire through violence and fear as Portuguese colonial rule begins to collapse.

Alongside his powerful sister Ganga, he expands his influence, but his hunger for control gradually destroys relationships and creates enemies.

Years later, Raya's estranged and deeply traumatised son Rumi emerges as a violent force of his own. Driven by revenge, he sets out to destroy the empire his father built, eventually leading to a brutal confrontation between them.

What Works

Toxic works best in its visual presentation and Yash's commanding screen presence; the actor brings considerable intensity to both characters, particularly when the father-son conflict reaches its peak.

The confrontation between Raya and Ticket is easily among the film's strongest stretches, delivering the kind of larger-than-life cinematic energy expected from a Yash vehicle.

The period setting also gives the film a distinctive visual identity. Rich colour grading and elaborate production design enhance the depiction of Goa, particularly its darker 1950s atmosphere. The action sequences also stand out, with the circus set-piece and forest brawl showcasing inventive choreography and impressive staging.

What Doesn't Work

However, the film's biggest weakness is its storytelling. Despite the enormous scale and technical polish, the screenplay often feels chaotic and difficult to connect with. The narrative jumps across periods and emotional beats without always giving its characters enough depth to feel compelling.

The dialogue also fails to match the visual ambition consistently. The excessive violence and prolonged intense sequences can become exhausting, while the film's emphasis on style frequently comes at the expense of emotional substance.

Yash carries the film with his performance and screen presence, but the screenplay does not give the characters enough emotional grounding.

The father-son conflict could be the film's emotional core, yet the surrounding narrative sometimes seems more interested in spectacle than character development.

Verdict

Ultimately, Toxic is a technically accomplished and visually striking film that delivers several memorable action moments and a powerful Yash performance. But its fragmented screenplay, weak dialogue and relentless violence prevent the spectacle from developing into a truly engaging gangster drama.

A visually rich, style-driven spectacle that looks impressive but struggles to find the emotional and narrative depth needed to make its ambition truly satisfying.