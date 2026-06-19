This time, the toys face a challenge unlike any they have encountered before: technology. As children become increasingly attached to electronic devices, the traditional role of toys is called into question, placing Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and their friends in unfamiliar territory.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, and produced by Lindsey Collins, the film arrives in theatres on June 19, 2026, following its release in Australia on June 18.

Disney and Pixar have brought Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the beloved gang back to the big screen with Toy Story 5, the latest chapter in the iconic animated franchise.

What Is Toy Story 5 About?

Set after the events of Toy Story 4, Jessie, Buzz, and several other toys remain with Bonnie, while Woody lives away from human ownership alongside Bo Peep and a group of free-spirited toys.

Bonnie, one of the few children who still enjoys imaginative play, finds herself increasingly isolated from her peers, who are captivated by digital screens.

The story takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of LilyPad, a tablet device that quickly becomes central to Bonnie's life. While the technology initially helps her connect with other children, it gradually draws her into a world of online pressure and bullying.

Concerned about Bonnie's well-being, the toys embark on a mission to remind her of the value of real-world friendship, creativity, and play.

Along the way, Jessie discovers Blaze, a kind-hearted farm boy who shares Bonnie's love for toys and animals, offering the possibility of a genuine friendship.

The film also introduces an amusing group of outdated battery-powered gadgets and LCD devices, which add humour while suggesting that technology itself is not the enemy.

Animation and Visuals

Visually, Toy Story 5 is another technical triumph from Pixar. Every frame is beautifully animated, showcasing the studio's unmatched ability to craft detailed, emotionally expressive worlds. The action sequences are energetic, and the animation remains as polished as ever.

Where the Film Falls Short

However, despite its impressive visuals and ambitious premise, the film struggles to commit to its central idea fully. The conflict between traditional toys and modern technology initially feels fresh and relevant, but the narrative ultimately softens its stance, reducing the emotional impact of its message.

The franchise's trademark exploration of loyalty, morality, and growing up feels less powerful than in previous entries.

The film also revisits some of the series' most emotional moments, including references to the unforgettable "When She Loved Me" storyline. While these callbacks aim to evoke nostalgia, they do not always achieve the same emotional resonance that made earlier films so memorable.

Verdict

After more than three decades, Toy Story remains one of Pixar's most cherished franchises. Toy Story 5 offers a thoughtful look at how technology shapes childhood today, while reminding audiences of the enduring magic of imagination and friendship.

Although it may not reach the emotional heights of its predecessors, it remains an entertaining and visually spectacular addition to the beloved series.