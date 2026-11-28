Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu's banner, V Creations, kicked off the countdown on November 25 with a 48-hour alert, followed by a confirmation on November 26 that the trailer would drop on Friday evening.

The official trailer for Train was released today, November 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST, via V Creations and Saregama Tamil. The trailer hints have already been given by the producer.

Mysskin's 'Train' trailer was released, starring Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. The trailer leads into a dark, gritty action-thriller tone set around a moving train. The film will hit theatres on December 4.

Direction, Production and Cast Details

Mysskin handles the direction, screenplay, and original music score, marking his return to composing after Devil (2024).

Veteran filmmaker Klaippuli S. Thanu produced it under his banner, V Creations, in association with Street Light.

Vijay Sethupathi is the lead, with prominent supporting actors including Shruthi Hassan (in a key/cameo role), K.S. Ravikumar, Narain, Kalaiyaarasan, Sampath Raj, and Yugi Sethu. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4.

Details in the Trailer of Train

The trailer starts with an announcement at the railway station that Train No. 12672 is set to depart. Within minutes, the trailer reveals the film's central plot.

The train has been hijacked by a group of villains. The tension starts to increase when the train doesn't stop as planned, and control is taken over by someone else.

Nassar is shown as a cold man who wears a blue formal suit but speaks in a diabolical tone, especially when he says, "Find them all. Delete it". The moment doesn't reveal anything, but it surely sent a thrilling sense through the audience.

The film's lead, Vijay Sethupathi, is shown as someone who doesn't want to get involved in the chaos when he tells the co-character he doesn't care about the lives on the train.

But when the trailer moves up, he is shown involved in action, running and trying to save the hostages' lives.

Throughout the trailer, we could sense Mysskin's typical suspenseful, musical touch, filled with action, mystery, and thrill. It seems that each character is portrayed with depth.

It gives off complete mystery and thrill vibes, with the police on one side trying hard to rescue the train and passengers, while on the other are the ruthless villains and fight scenes; in the middle is Vijay Sethupathi, who transforms from a solitary, carefree person into a rescuer.

The entire plot of the film is about surviving the killers on an overnight, unstoppable train, with lots of unexpected twists.

Even though the trailer doesn't make it clear who is on the good side and who is on the bad side, it creates a mysterious atmosphere. The audience can't predict the film's next plot or sequence, which prompts them to watch it in theatres.