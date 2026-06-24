Trisha and Vijay appeared together in the 2004 movie "Ghilli", directed by Dharani, which is a remake of the Telugu film Okkadu.

The absence of her customary birthday message quickly sparked speculation across social media, with rumours suggesting that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram.

The fans of Kollywood cinema were sent into a frenzy after actress Trisha Krishnan did not publicly wish actor-politician Vijay on his birthday on June 22.

The movie was a massive commercial and box-office success, establishing them as the gold standard for romantic chemistry in Kollywood.

Following Ghilli, they capitalised on their immense popularity by starring in movies like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

After Kuruvi, the duo parted ways and did not work together for almost 15 years due to industry rumours.

However, they broke all those rumours by reuniting for the 2023 film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Most recently, Trisha made a special cameo appearance alongside Vijay in the sci-fi action film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) for a dance number.

The Unfollow Controversy And Fan Panic

Trisha deviated from her long-standing tradition of wishing Vijay a happy birthday by not doing so on his 52nd birthday, June 22.

As Trisha's annual birthday post has become an anticipated social media tradition for Kollywood fans, her initial silence caused massive confusion.

Social media pages were flooded with screenshots claiming that she had actively unfollowed Vijay on Instagram.

Industry insiders and fans quickly pointed out that the drama was entirely artificial because Trisha had never followed Vijay on Instagram in the first place.

The panic escalated because online trolls have closely monitored the duo following the unverified rumours of Vijay's divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam, falsely linking Trisha to his private matters.

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The Viral Birthday Post

On the evening of June 23, 2026, Trisha put the breakup and rift rumours to rest by posting an intimate photo from Vijay's midnight birthday celebrations.

The photo shows smiling Vijay sitting in front of multiple birthday cakes, with Trisha standing beside him, looking at him.

She captioned the image: "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 00.00

Her Cryptic Response To Trolls

Following the massive social media storm, Trisha also took to her Instagram Stories to post subtle, classy posts aimed at gossip mongers.

Without naming anyone directly, she shared a quote urging people to mind their own business and to refrain from interfering in others' private lives.

The post was widely praised by fans as the ultimate no-drama mic drop to silence internet speculation.

Many users argued that a leader's personal relationships should remain a private matter unless they directly affect governance or public duties. Others pointed out that social media reactions do not always reflect broader public opinion.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the speculation surrounding the viral post. As a result, much of the online conversation remains based on interpretation rather than confirmed information.

For now, what began as a birthday wish has evolved into a wider debate about celebrity culture, political leadership, public perception, and the increasingly blurred line between personal and public life in the digital era.