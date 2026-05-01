According to sources, the team behind Tumbbad 2 is looking to cast a powerful A-list female actor to expand the film's narrative. Names such as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara are reportedly being explored for a key role. While no final confirmation has been made, the discussions indicate that the makers are aiming to scale the sequel up while staying true to the dark, atmospheric soul of the original film.

The excitement around the project continues to grow, especially as reports suggest that the makers are planning a much bigger cinematic world this time.

The much-awaited sequel to the horror-fantasy film Tumbbad has been making headlines ever since its announcement last month. Tumbbad 2 is now officially set for release on December 3, 2027.

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Confirmed Cast Members

The sequel will see Sohum Shah reprise his role, continuing the haunting world introduced in the first film. Alongside him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has already been confirmed to play a significant role. His involvement was announced earlier this year through an Instagram post by the makers, who welcomed him with the message: "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, Nawaz bhai, welcomes you! #Tumbbad2."

Adding to the buzz, Alia Bhatt is also said to be joining the film in a compact yet important role. Details about her character remain undisclosed, as the makers are keeping major story elements under wraps. However, her reported presence is being seen as a major step toward increasing the film's impact and reach.

Direction and Vision

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is expected to retain the mythological depth and eerie storytelling style that made the original a cult classic, while also elevating its scale, visual ambition and emotional intensity. Sohum Shah is said to be focused on making the sequel bigger and more powerful without losing the essence that connected deeply with audiences.

About the Original Tumbbad

The original Tumbbad, released in 2018, followed Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, on a greed-driven journey rooted in folklore, mythology and horror. Known for its rain-soaked atmosphere, haunting visuals and unique storytelling, the film stood apart from mainstream Indian cinema and gained strong appreciation over the years.

The first film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, with Gandhi also serving as the creative director. Its distinct world-building and strong visual identity turned it into one of the most discussed horror-fantasy films in Indian cinema.

High Expectations for the Sequel

With Sohum Shah returning, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed, Alia Bhatt reportedly attached in a key appearance, and talks underway with major female stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up as one of the most ambitious sequels in Indian cinema.

While the makers continue to keep the plot under wraps, the confirmed release date and high-profile casting discussions have already made the film one of the most anticipated releases of 2027.