Tumbbad 2 Release Date confirmed and Casting list raises expectations
Tumbbad 2, set to release on December 3, 2027, is creating strong buzz with Sohum Shah returning, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed, and reports of Alia Bhatt joining in a key role. The makers are also exploring A-list female stars to expand the sequel's scale while preserving the original film's dark
The much-awaited sequel to the horror-fantasy film Tumbbad has been making headlines ever since its announcement last month. Tumbbad 2 is now officially set for release on December 3, 2027.
The excitement around the project continues to grow, especially as reports suggest that the makers are planning a much bigger cinematic world this time.
Star-Studded Cast in Discussion
According to sources, the team behind Tumbbad 2 is looking to cast a powerful A-list female actor to expand the film's narrative. Names such as Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara are reportedly being explored for a key role. While no final confirmation has been made, the discussions indicate that the makers are aiming to scale the sequel up while staying true to the dark, atmospheric soul of the original film.
Confirmed Cast Members
The sequel will see Sohum Shah reprise his role, continuing the haunting world introduced in the first film. Alongside him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has already been confirmed to play a significant role. His involvement was announced earlier this year through an Instagram post by the makers, who welcomed him with the message: "We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, Nawaz bhai, welcomes you! #Tumbbad2."
Adding to the buzz, Alia Bhatt is also said to be joining the film in a compact yet important role. Details about her character remain undisclosed, as the makers are keeping major story elements under wraps. However, her reported presence is being seen as a major step toward increasing the film's impact and reach.
Direction and Vision
Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is expected to retain the mythological depth and eerie storytelling style that made the original a cult classic, while also elevating its scale, visual ambition and emotional intensity. Sohum Shah is said to be focused on making the sequel bigger and more powerful without losing the essence that connected deeply with audiences.
About the Original Tumbbad
The original Tumbbad, released in 2018, followed Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, on a greed-driven journey rooted in folklore, mythology and horror. Known for its rain-soaked atmosphere, haunting visuals and unique storytelling, the film stood apart from mainstream Indian cinema and gained strong appreciation over the years.
The first film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, with Gandhi also serving as the creative director. Its distinct world-building and strong visual identity turned it into one of the most discussed horror-fantasy films in Indian cinema.
High Expectations for the Sequel
With Sohum Shah returning, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed, Alia Bhatt reportedly attached in a key appearance, and talks underway with major female stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up as one of the most ambitious sequels in Indian cinema.
While the makers continue to keep the plot under wraps, the confirmed release date and high-profile casting discussions have already made the film one of the most anticipated releases of 2027.
Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources.
He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices.
Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.