Vaazha 3 Announced with All-Female Cast as Sequel Continues

The Vaazha franchise is set to expand further, with the makers officially confirming Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The announcement comes as Vaazha II: Biopic of Billion Bros continues its impressive box office run in Kerala and beyond.

Riding high on success, the second installment has already grossed around ₹95 crore domestically, with net collections of ₹80 crore, and has crossed ₹160 crore worldwide, solidifying the franchise's growing popularity among audiences.

Vaazha 3 Update

Taking a fresh and bold direction, Vaazha 3 will feature an all-female cast, marking a significant shift in the narrative. Staying true to the franchise's core idea of promoting new talent, the makers will once again introduce newcomers both in front of and behind the camera.