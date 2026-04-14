Vaazha 3 Announced with All-Female Cast as Sequel Continues

The Vaazha franchise is set to expand further, with the makers officially confirming Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The announcement comes as Vaazha II: Biopic of Billion Bros continues its impressive box office run in Kerala and beyond.
Riding high on success, the second installment has already grossed around ₹95 crore domestically, with net collections of ₹80 crore, and has crossed ₹160 crore worldwide, solidifying the franchise's growing popularity among audiences.
Vaazha 3 Update
Taking a fresh and bold direction, Vaazha 3 will feature an all-female cast, marking a significant shift in the narrative. Staying true to the franchise's core idea of promoting new talent, the makers will once again introduce newcomers both in front of and behind the camera.
Filmmaker Vipin Das, who has been a key creative force behind the series, will return to write the script for the third installment. The directorial reins, however, will be handed over to debutant Viswan Sreejith, who previously worked as an assistant director under Vipin Das in "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil" and was also part of both "Vaazha" films.
Music will continue to play a vital role in the film, with composer Ankit Menon as the music supervisor, promising another engaging soundtrack that aligns with the franchise's tone.
Production for Vaazha 3 is expected to begin next year. Addressing the gap between instalments, Vipin Das acknowledged the audience's anticipation and assured them that the wait would be worthwhile. "We know it's a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it," he said.
With its new theme and evolving storytelling, Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls is shaping up to be another significant chapter in the franchise, reflecting changing narratives while retaining the essence that made the series resonate with audiences.