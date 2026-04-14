Entertainment

Vaazha 3 Announced with All-Female Cast as Sequel Continues

"Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls" is officially in the works with an all-female cast, as the franchise builds on the massive success of its second installment, which has crossed ₹160 crore worldwide.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Vaazha 3 A Biopic of a Billions of Girls
Vaazha 3 Announced with All-Female Cast

The Vaazha franchise is set to expand further, with the makers officially confirming Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The announcement comes as Vaazha II: Biopic of Billion Bros continues its impressive box office run in Kerala and beyond.

Riding high on success, the second installment has already grossed around ₹95 crore domestically, with net collections of ₹80 crore, and has crossed ₹160 crore worldwide, solidifying the franchise's growing popularity among audiences.

Vaazha 3 Update

Taking a fresh and bold direction, Vaazha 3 will feature an all-female cast, marking a significant shift in the narrative. Staying true to the franchise's core idea of promoting new talent, the makers will once again introduce newcomers both in front of and behind the camera.

Filmmaker Vipin Das, who has been a key creative force behind the series, will return to write the script for the third installment. The directorial reins, however, will be handed over to debutant Viswan Sreejith, who previously worked as an assistant director under Vipin Das in "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil" and was also part of both "Vaazha" films.

Music will continue to play a vital role in the film, with composer Ankit Menon as the music supervisor, promising another engaging soundtrack that aligns with the franchise's tone.

Production for Vaazha 3 is expected to begin next year. Addressing the gap between instalments, Vipin Das acknowledged the audience's anticipation and assured them that the wait would be worthwhile. "We know it's a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it," he said.

With its new theme and evolving storytelling, Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls is shaping up to be another significant chapter in the franchise, reflecting changing narratives while retaining the essence that made the series resonate with audiences.

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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