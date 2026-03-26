Entertainment

Varanasi set pictures revealed, S. S. Rajamouli recreates iconic ghats for the starrers

As per the current set pictures, Rajamouli's Varanasi provides a detailed setting, recreating the city to intensify the film's theme. The pictures show cases of the level of craftsmanship and scale that have left both fans and critics marvelling at the effort

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
S. S. Rajamouli recreates iconic set for the movie Varanasi
S. S. Rajamouli recreates iconic set for the movie Varanasi

The first official set photos of Rajamouli's upcoming movie have been revealed, showcasing the director's creative energy in recreating the historical monuments of Varanasi.

As per the current set pictures, Rajamouli's Varanasi provides a detailed setting, recreating the city to intensify the film's theme. The pictures show cases of the level of craftsmanship and scale that have left both fans and critics marvelling at the effort.

The film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, is already being called one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Mahesh Babu plays dual roles as Rudra and Lord Ram; Priyanka Chopra as Mandhakini; and Prithivi Sukumaran as Kumbha.

The recreated city, which appears almost indistinguishable from the real Varanasi, showcases intricate ghats along the river, elaborately designed temples, and bustling streets that will serve as the backdrop for key sequences.

Fans have flooded social media with reactions, expressing amazement at how realistic the sets look, with some even questioning whether parts of the film were shot on location.

It is expected that the construction of these took several months. Rajamouli's signature approach, building tangible sets rather than relying solely on CGI, ensures the film maintains authenticity and immerses audiences in the story.

The recent report confirms that the film's budget exceeds ₹1,400 crore. The film is considered one of the most anticipated ones among the audience for two reasons. The first is the star-studded cast; fans were eagerly awaiting their performances in the theatre.

Another important reason is the director, who is also famous for his previous hits like 'RRR and Bahubali', and who has the audience eagerly awaiting his release in theatres. According to reports, the film is still in production and will continue for months, and it is expected to hit theatres in 2027.

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Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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