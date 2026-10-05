The story begins in New York, where struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh witnesses a pedestrian being killed in a horrific road accident.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows a financially struggling writer whose life takes a terrifying turn after she enters the world of a celebrated author who appears to be hiding a devastating secret.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, 'Verity' brings a disturbing psychological mystery to the screen with Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett leading the cast.

A stranger, Jeremy Crawford, helps her deal with the aftermath, and the two briefly share an intense connection before going their separate ways.

Their paths cross again later that day when Lowen attends a publishing meeting. There, she discovers that Jeremy is the husband of Verity Crawford, a hugely successful thriller writer who has been left paralysed and apparently unresponsive following a serious car accident.

Jeremy offers Lowen a job that could transform her career. She is asked to complete the remaining three books in Verity's bestselling series as a ghostwriter.

Lowen accepts and moves into the isolated Crawford family home in Vermont to work through Verity's notes, research and unfinished material.

A House Full of Grief

But the house is already drowning in grief.

The Crawford family has endured a series of devastating tragedies. Their eight-year-old daughter Chastin died after suffering a severe peanut allergy reaction at a sleepover.

Soon afterwards, her twin sister Harper drowned during a boating trip involving Verity. Verity later suffered her own catastrophic accident, leaving Jeremy, their young son Crew and the seemingly unconscious author alone in the house.

The Hidden Manuscript

While searching through Verity's office, Lowen discovers something she was never supposed to find, a hidden manuscript titled "So Be It."

The document appears to be Verity's secret autobiography and contains disturbing confessions about her family. In it, Verity describes resenting her pregnancy with the twins because she feared losing Jeremy's attention. She also writes about her hatred towards Harper and makes horrifying claims about deliberately trying to harm her own child.

The most shocking revelation is Verity's account of Harper's death. According to the manuscript, the drowning was not an accident. Verity claims that she deliberately overturned the canoe and held Harper underwater.

Terrified by what she has discovered, Lowen decides to keep the manuscript away from Jeremy. But the decision only pulls her deeper into the nightmare.

A Deepening Terror

As Lowen spends more time inside the isolated house, she begins to experience increasingly disturbing incidents. Verity's bedroom door appears to lock from the inside, shadows move through the house, and Lowen becomes convinced that Verity's seemingly vacant eyes are following her.

At the same time, Lowen and Jeremy grow closer. Their shared grief and isolation eventually develop into a passionate relationship, further complicating Lowen's position inside the Crawford household.

The tension reaches a breaking point when young Crew is injured and says that his mother spoke to him and told him to hurt himself. Lowen becomes convinced that Verity is not actually incapacitated and has been pretending to be in a catatonic state.

The Confrontation

She finally gives Jeremy the manuscript.

What follows changes everything.

After reading Verity's alleged confession, Jeremy confronts his wife. In a shocking moment, Verity suddenly breaks her supposedly unresponsive state, proving that she may have been faking her condition all along.

Overcome with rage after learning what he believes happened to his daughters, Jeremy strangles Verity. Lowen then helps him stage her death as an accident, making it appear that Verity died after choking in her sleep.

The Final Twist

For a moment, the mystery seems solved.

But Verity saves its biggest twist for the final act.

Months later, Lowen is pregnant with Jeremy's child, and the couple prepares to sell the Crawford estate. While packing up the house, Lowen discovers a hidden letter from Verity addressed to Jeremy.

The letter completely changes the story.

Verity claims that "So Be It" was never a confession. According to her, it was a fictional exercise recommended by her therapist and agent called antagonist journaling, designed to help her explore the mindset of a villain for her novels.

She further claims that Jeremy discovered the manuscript before the accident, believed every word of it was true and deliberately crashed their car in an attempt to kill her.

Verity says she survived and pretended to be brain-dead and catatonic because she feared Jeremy would finish what he started.

Who Is Really Telling the Truth?

Suddenly, everything Lowen thought she knew becomes uncertain.

Was Verity truly a monstrous mother capable of murdering her own children? Or was she an author whose fictional writing was mistaken for a confession, allowing an abusive Jeremy to manipulate Lowen into helping him commit murder?

Lowen ultimately destroys both the letter and the manuscript, taking the truth with them.

That ambiguity becomes the film's strongest weapon. Verity refuses to provide a definitive answer, leaving Lowen and the audience trapped between two equally disturbing possibilities.

With its isolated mansion, unreliable characters, hidden manuscript, and constantly shifting version of the truth, the film builds its suspense around one central question: who is really telling the truth?

Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Verity, Dakota Johnson's increasingly paranoid Lowen and Josh Hartnett's emotionally complicated Jeremy form the core of the thriller. The story works best when it keeps viewers questioning every character and every revelation.

Verdict

Verity is a dark psychological thriller built around deception, grief, obsession, and an ending deliberately designed to leave audiences questioning everything they have just witnessed. Its biggest strength is not simply the shocking revelations, but the uncertainty that remains after the final scene.