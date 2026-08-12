Entertainment

Verity Trailer: Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson Lead a Psychological Thriller

The trailer of 'Verity' is out, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in a psychological thriller filled with secrets and disturbing confessions. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller, the film releases in India on October 2, 2026.

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Ram Kumar
·3 min read
Verity trailer
Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson starring verity set to release on October 2
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The trailer for "Verity" was released on August 11, offering a closer look at the psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2018 novel, the film revolves around secrets, disturbing confessions and the uncertainty between truth and deception.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and is scheduled to release in cinemas in India on October 2, 2026.

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Anne Hathaway Plays Verity Crawford

Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford, a successful author whose writing career comes to a sudden halt following a personal tragedy. Unable to complete her popular book series, Verity's family brings in another writer to finish the remaining novels.

Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who accepts the assignment and travels to the remote Crawford family estate to continue Verity's work.

What initially appears to be a straightforward writing job soon turns into something far more disturbing.

Dakota Johnson Discovers a Dark Secret

While staying at the Crawford estate, Lowen discovers what appear to be Verity's autobiographical notes. Expecting to find useful material for completing the unfinished books, she instead comes across deeply disturbing revelations about Verity's life.

The writings contain shocking confessions about Verity's marriage to Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett, as well as events involving the couple's family.

As Lowen continues reading, she begins questioning whether the events described in the manuscript actually happened.

Truth and Deception Begin to Blur

The central mystery of the trailer revolves around a simple but unsettling question: Can Lowen trust what she is reading?

Her discoveries leave her caught between suspicion and attraction as she becomes increasingly involved with the Crawford family. The more she learns, the harder it becomes to separate Verity's account from reality.

The trailer keeps Verity at the heart of the mystery. Even when Hathaway's character is not physically present, her presence hangs over the story, creating an atmosphere of unease.

Meanwhile, Lowen becomes increasingly trapped inside a situation she may struggle to escape.

Based on Colleen Hoover's Bestseller

Verity is adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel, which became a bestseller thanks to its combination of psychological suspense, complicated relationships and dark secrets.

The movie is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The film also marks the fourth Colleen Hoover novel to receive a film adaptation in roughly two years, following It Ends with Us, Regretting You and Reminders of Him.

With Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson leading the cast, Verity promises to bring Hoover's unsettling mystery to the big screen on October 2, 2026.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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