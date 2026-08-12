The film is directed by Michael Showalter and is scheduled to release in cinemas in India on October 2, 2026.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2018 novel, the film revolves around secrets, disturbing confessions and the uncertainty between truth and deception.

The trailer for "Verity" was released on August 11, offering a closer look at the psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

Anne Hathaway Plays Verity Crawford

Anne Hathaway stars as Verity Crawford, a successful author whose writing career comes to a sudden halt following a personal tragedy. Unable to complete her popular book series, Verity's family brings in another writer to finish the remaining novels.

Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who accepts the assignment and travels to the remote Crawford family estate to continue Verity's work.

What initially appears to be a straightforward writing job soon turns into something far more disturbing.

Dakota Johnson Discovers a Dark Secret

While staying at the Crawford estate, Lowen discovers what appear to be Verity's autobiographical notes. Expecting to find useful material for completing the unfinished books, she instead comes across deeply disturbing revelations about Verity's life.

The writings contain shocking confessions about Verity's marriage to Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett, as well as events involving the couple's family.

As Lowen continues reading, she begins questioning whether the events described in the manuscript actually happened.

Truth and Deception Begin to Blur

The central mystery of the trailer revolves around a simple but unsettling question: Can Lowen trust what she is reading?

Her discoveries leave her caught between suspicion and attraction as she becomes increasingly involved with the Crawford family. The more she learns, the harder it becomes to separate Verity's account from reality.

The trailer keeps Verity at the heart of the mystery. Even when Hathaway's character is not physically present, her presence hangs over the story, creating an atmosphere of unease.

Meanwhile, Lowen becomes increasingly trapped inside a situation she may struggle to escape.

Based on Colleen Hoover's Bestseller

Verity is adapted from Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel, which became a bestseller thanks to its combination of psychological suspense, complicated relationships and dark secrets.

The movie is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The film also marks the fourth Colleen Hoover novel to receive a film adaptation in roughly two years, following It Ends with Us, Regretting You and Reminders of Him.

With Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson leading the cast, Verity promises to bring Hoover's unsettling mystery to the big screen on October 2, 2026.