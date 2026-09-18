Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Vettuvam brings together Arya, VR Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. The film blends action and science fiction across three timelines, exploring how the lives and practices of people from the past influence the present and eventually shape the future.

The video was unveiled on September 18 on social media, giving audiences a first look at the film's action-driven setting.

The makers of Vettuvam have released a new glimpse from the upcoming film, offering a look into its expansive world of power struggles, leadership, and survival.

Vettuvam Glimpse Highlights Three Eras

The glimpse introduces a world where different groups constantly struggle to establish power and authority. The conflicts across the three periods are connected through traditional arts and combat practices, with rival groups battling to prove their strength.

The actors in these action sequences trained in the respective martial arts forms to bring authenticity to the film's combat scenes.

One major sequence in the glimpse centres on the grand Indra Vizha, where leaders from different groups compete for a coveted leadership position.

The competition appears to be more than a traditional contest, with the video hinting at a much larger conflict involving power, survival and the consequences of destruction.

Vettuvam Cast and Crew

The film features an ensemble cast including Arya, VR Dinesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman and Lizzy, among others.

Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Productions back Vettuvam. G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while Roopesh Shaji handles cinematography, Selva RK handles editing, S.S. Murthi oversees art direction, and Dhilip Subbarayan choreographs the action sequences.

The film is currently scheduled to hit theatres in December.