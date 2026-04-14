Vijay's previous films, "Leo and Beast", which had a theatrical share ranging between 50 and 60 crores, and since Jana Nayagan has been leaked online, the Tamil film distributor , theatre owner, and financier has said it is extremely risky to release the film with an 80 crore distributed share.

A few days ago, there was significant controversy over Jana Nayagan, the movie, which leaked online on piracy sites. It spread among the fans like wildfire, leaving them deeply disappointed. Even some scenes from it were uploaded to social media, which also received huge backlash.

The Final Film of Vijay's acting career, "Jana Nayagan," is set to release on either May 14 or May 24, after the election. Jana Nayagan was previously scheduled for release on January 9, but a clash between the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and the film's makers delayed its release.

The Jana Nayagan's Controversy

Upon completion of the shoots on December 15, 2025, KVN Productions submitted the film for the censor certificate on December 18, 2025. The CBFC committee has said it will issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the film.

And on January 5, just a week before the film's official release, the producers received an email complaint stating that the film would be submitted to the reviewing committee because it contains dialogue that could disturb religious harmony. Also, it has some improper portrayals of the armed forces.

And on January 6, the producers filed a complaint in the high court regarding the issuance of the certification. Justice PT Asha recommended that they submit all the records on January 7.

The Judge later told the CBFC committee to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the film and asked why they had not done so. However, the producers had carried out all the modifications that they were told to, but the CBFC refused to give it. And the producers went on to the Supreme Court.

Still, the Supreme Court refused the petition, and on April 10, fans were deeply saddened and disheartened by the news of an online leak of the film, as some said only five minutes had been leaked, while piracy sites had the entire movie.

Vijay's Political Surge

The Chief of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), a political party in Tamil Nadu, Vijay, was seen campaigning in recent days ahead of the April 23, 2026, election. Around April 12 and 13, he was seen riding a bicycle in Kaniyakumari to reach out to voters, and he held a massive roadshow on April 13, 2026, in Karaikudi, Sivagangai District. He held a rally in Thoothukudi that attracted large crowds, and he also launched his campaign in Perambur, Chennai, where he is contesting.

It is a huge ray of hope for all Vijay fans regarding the release of his swansong film, "Jana Nayagan".